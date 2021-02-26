Nate has been in Emmerdale since April 2019. But plays Who plays Nate Robinson in Emmerdale and who are his parents?

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Thursday, February 26) Nate became a father when his girlfriend Tracy gave birth to a daughter.

Frankie is Nate and Tracy’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

But who are Nate’s family and who plays him?

Nate Robinson in Emmerdale: Who plays him?

Character Nate is played by actor Jurell Carter.

Nate is played by Jurell Carter (Credit: ITV)

Before his role in Emmerdale, Jurell played David in TV series Home and he played Kester Mayhew in Doctors in 2019.

He also played Richard Pentlow in TV miniseries Kiri, which starred Sarah Lancashire.

Nate Robinson in Emmerdale: Who is his mum?

Nate Robinson is the son of Cara Robinson and Cain Dingle.

In the 90s, before his arrival in the village, Cain had a relationship with Cara, who he met in a bar.

However Shadrach Dingle, the man who Cain believed to be his dad, had a racist attitude and warned Cara to keep away from Cain.

Cara is Nate’s mum (Credit: ITV)

But when Faith learnt Cara was pregnant, she coerced her into leaving and not telling Cain about the baby, fearing what Shadrach would do.

In 2019, Nate arrived in the village and became the new farmhand at Butler’s farm. He soon started an affair with Cain’s wife Moira.

Moira had an affair with Nate unaware he was actually her stepson (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Cain found out and confronted them both and during dramatic scenes, he revealed he was his son and the affair was revenge for abandoning him and his mum.

But Faith revealed Cain had no idea about him. Cain was furious with Faith for keeping his son a secret from his and demanded she leave the village.

Who has Nate dated?

Before his affair with Moira, Nate kissed Rhona Goskirk on the big night out.

Tracy is Nate’s girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

He then began dating Amy Wyatt but started sleeping with Moira.

After the affair he began a relationship with Tracy Metcalfe and after a few months of dating, they discovered Tracy was pregnant.

Nate and Tracy’s baby

Tracy recently gave birth to a baby girl who they named Frankie.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

