Tracy Metcalfe first joined Emmerdale in 2014. She is played by actress Amy Walsh. But who is Tracy and who are her family?

Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale: Who are her family?

Tracy Shankley first appeared in Emmerdale in July 2014. She is the daughter of Frank Clayton and Evette Shankley. Evette has never been seen on-screen.

She is also the half-sister of Vanessa Woodfield. They share the same dad, however they didn’t know they were sisters until 2016.

Vanessa first appeared in the soap in 2012. Vanessa and Tracy began living together in May 2016, unaware they were sisters, but their relationship was rocky.

Tracy and Vanessa found out they’re sisters (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

They found out they were related in August 2016 when both Tracy and Vanessa got calls to say their father was in hospital.

They were both confused to why one another was there and Frank revealed they’re sisters.

Over the years the two girls have grown closer. In 2019 Frank died in the factory fire.

Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale: Was she a prostitute? Her arrival

Before her life in Emmerdale, Tracy was a prostitute. She then moved on to working on adult chatlines, which is where she met Sam Dingle in 2014.

She was using the name Coleen and conned Sam out of money.

Tracy conned Sam (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Sam later found her sleeping in the barn at Wishing Well Cottage and realised she had been stealing money and vodka from the house.

Tracy then went to stay at the B&B secretly but was caught by Val Pollard. She soon began to work at the B&B and Val allowed her to stay there.

She soon struck up a friendship with Finn Barton and was devastated when he died in 2017.

Has Tracy been married?

Over the years Tracy has had relationships with a few of the villagers.

She went on to grow close to David Metcalfe, but he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He quickly proposed but Tracy felt uneasy about marrying him when he was seriously ill.

David and Tracy marred in 2016 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

When he got his test results back, which revealed he is clear of cancer, Tracy and David got married in 2016.

In 2018 the couple split. However they ended up having a one-night-stand which resulted in Tracy falling pregnant.

Tracy decided to have a termination. Despite everything they went through, Tracy and David have remained friends.

Emmerdale: Big Night Out

In April 2019, Tracy, Leyla Harding and Priya Kotecha discovered Maya Stepney had been grooming Leyla and David’s son Jacob Gallagher on a night out.

As Tracy and Priya had previously dated David and were good friends with Leyla, they were fiercely protective over Jacob.

Tracy was disgusted when she found out school teacher Maya had been grooming her pupil, David’s son, Jacob (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

They confronted Maya and she fled into the woods. They believed they had killed her and tried to cover it up.

However it was later revealed Maya had survived and she later went to prison for her crimes.

When Maya was released, she left a baby on David and Jacob’s doorstep. A DNA test proved David was the baby’s father.

Who else has Tracy dated?

Tracy has also had relationships/flings with Andy Sugden, Billy Fletcher, Pete Barton.

Tracy recently became a mum (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Tracy started going out with Nate Robinson and after a few months together, they found out Tracy was pregnant.

In February 2021, Tracy gave birth to a baby girl who she named Frankie in honour of her dad Frank.

Is Amy Walsh related to Kimberley Walsh?

Amy plays Tracy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tracy is played by actress Amy Walsh. Amy is the sister of actress and former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley.

Amy and Kimberley’s sister Sally Walsh also had a role in Emmerdale. Sally played Lyn Hutchinson from 1997 until 2000.

