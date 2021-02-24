Meena Jutla first appeared in Emmerdale last year. But who is she, when did she arrive and who plays her?

Meena in Emmerdale – Who is she?

Meena Jutla is the younger sister of Manpreet Sharma. She is also the sister-in-law of Rishi Sharma and auntie to Meena’s daughter Aiesha.

Meena was previously married before her life in Emmerdale. However they ended up divorcing.

Meena arrived to try and fix her relationship with Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

She first appeared in the ITV soap in September 2020. Currently Meena is dating David Metcalfe.

Emmerdale: Why did Meena fall out with Manpreet?

When Meena first arrived, Manpreet was not happy to see her sister.

It was revealed that Manpreet’s first husband Dennis cheated on her with Meena, leaving the sister’s relationship in tatters.

Manpreet is Meena’s sister (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who has David Metcalfe dated in Emmerdale? His full relationship history

When Meena arrived, she desperately tried to fix her relationship with her sister. After a few months, Manpreet felt she was able to trust her again.

Meena’s relationship with David

A few months after arriving in the village, Meena quickly developed a crush on David.

They got off to a rocky start when he ended up standing her up on their lunch date, leaving her furious.

He later explained to her how he had been too trusting with his past girlfriend Maya, who groomed and sexually abused his son Jacob.

Meena is currently dating David (Credit: ITV)

However Meena told him he could trust her. This week, she told David she loved him, but was upset when he didn’t say it back.

Later he explained he did love her, but was fearful of being too trusting.

Who plays Meena? What else has she been in?

Meena is played by actress Paige Sandhu.

According to her IMDb, Emmerdale is Paige’s first TV role.

The actress appears to keep her personal life quiet only occasionally posting on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige (@paige_sandhu)

Read more: Who plays Emmet Peterson in Death in Paradise? Wil Johnson starred in Waking the Dead and Emmerdale

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you like the character Meena? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.