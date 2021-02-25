Where has Faith been in Emmerdale? Sally Dexter reveals all

Faith returned to Emmerdale in tonight’s episodes (Thursday, February 25) after over a year away. But where she been?

Faith left the village in October 2019 after it was revealed that she knew about Cain’s long-lost son Nate.

In 2019, farmhand Nate had been having an affair with Cain’s wife Moira.

In a dramatic scene, Nate revealed to Cain that he was his son and the affair as revenge for him abandoning him and his mum.

However Cain had no idea Nate existed. It wasn’t long before Faith came in and explained everything…

In the 90s Cain had a relationship with Nate’s mum Cara, who he met in a bar. However Shadrach had a racist attitude and warned her to keep away from Cain.

But when Faith discovered Cara was pregnant, she coerced her into leaving and not telling Cain about the baby, fearing what Shadrach would do.

When Cain discovered his mum always knew he had a son but never told him, he was furious and demanded she left the village.

So where has been all of this time?

Where has Faith been in Emmerdale?

When asked what Faith had been up since leaving the village, Sally Dexter, who plays Faith, told Entertainment Daily and other media: “She’s been gone over a year and she had to find work.

“I think first of all I think she stopped off at the off-licence up the road, around the corner in Hotten with mucky Marilyn.

“She did her best to make ends meet and then she hooked up with this funeral director and had a bit of an affair with him and enjoyed the company she she’s kind of been there ever since I think.”

What has Sally Dexter been doing?

Sally also revealed what she’s been up to in her time away from the show. She said: “I’ve done various workshops, I’ve done plays and a couple of musicals too which has been nice.

“I did some filming which was actually meant to be in Loughborough but I ended up going to Mauritius. I couldn’t believe it, I’m still slightly in shock.

“I’ve been doing a lot of yoga just to feel good. Guitar playing, I haven’t played my guitar for a while.

And I’ve spent an awful lot of time on the phone and Whatsapp. Yeah walking around when I can. It’s been quite nice, I’ve had an easier time than many people I think.”

Are you glad Faith is back in the village?

