Waterloo Road cast: Familiar faces and brand new names in the reboot

Waterloo Road is back on BBC after being axed in 2015 – the cast features some old faces and some new names.

Who is returning from the original run of the show?

And who’s joined the revival? We cover everything here…

Actress Angela Griffin returns as Kim Campbell in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Angela Griffin returns to Waterloo Road as Kim Campbell

Angela Griffin is one of the key actors returning to the show, as Kim Campbell.

She played the school’s pastoral teacher from the first episode until season two.

She then returned from season 4 until the end of season 5.

In the Waterloo Road revival, Kim is the headteacher of the school.

Angela Griffin says of her return to the show: “I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road.

“It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.

“The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road.”

Angela Griffin’s best-known roles include Fiona Middleton in Coronation Street and Jasmine Hopkins in Holby City.

She more recently starred in Channel 4’s film Help and the Netflix series White Lines.

OG Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas returns as Donte Charles (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas returns as Waterloo Road bad boy Donte Charles

Adam Thomas originally starred as a pupil in Waterloo Road, the bad boy Donte Charles.

He appeared in the first episode of the show through to the end of season 4.

At end of his stint on the show, he left school with his wife Chlo and their daughter.

Katie Griffiths also returns as Chlo.

Adam says: “Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

“I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love!

“I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. This series is going to be the best one yet…”

Adam Thomas starred in Emmerdale as Adam Barton from 2009 until 2018.

Actress Katie Griffiths returns as Chlo Charles (Credit: BBC)

Katie Griffiths plays Chlo Charles again on Waterloo Road

Katie Griffiths is another Waterloo Road student returning for the revival! She will once again play Chlo Charles, previously Chlo Grainger.

Chlo appeared in the first episode of the show and left with Donte at the end of series 4.

Katie Griffiths says: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road – loved by all who make and watch it!

“Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again.

“I can’t wait to see what stories unfold!”

Since Waterloo Road, she starred opposite Bill Paxton in the multi Emmy Award-winning mini-series Hatfields & McCoys portraying Alifair McCoy.

She’s also had small roles in Doctors and Casualty.

Kim Marsh will play Nicky Walters in the Waterloo Road revival (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh stars as a new staff member in the Waterloo Road revival

The actress plays Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and a school canteen worker.

She says: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

The actress is best known for playing Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 until 2019.

She starred in the 202o film The Loss Adjuster with Martin Kemp.

Comedian Jo Coffey joins the cast as Wendy Whitwell (Credit: BBC)

Jo Coffey plays Wendy Whitwell in the show

Jo Coffey joins the cast as Wendy Whitwell, the personal assistant to Headteacher Kim Campbell.

She’s previously had a small stint in EastEnders, and recently starred in Netflix‘s The Witcher: Blood Origin.

She is a comedian and her presenting credits include Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and Big Brother’s Little Brother.

Actor Vincent Jerome plays Lindon King (Credit: BBC)

Vincent Jerome will play Lindon King, one of the new Deputy Heads

The actor will play Lindon King, one of the new joint Deputy Heads.

The actor previously had small roles in very big films: Wonderwoman 1984 and Transformers: The Last Knight.

He also won a New York Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the short film Fool’s Errand.

Waterloo Road star James Baxter as Joe Casey (Credit: BBC)

James Baxter joins the cast as Joe Casey

James Baxter plays Joe Casey – another one of the Deputy Heads at the school.

The actor previously played Jake Doland in Emmerdale back in 2008.

Since then he’s starred in the BBC show Alma’s Not Normal and as Paul in Love Life.

Actress Sonia Ibrahim plays Jamiliah Omar (Credit: BBC)

Sonia Ibrahim is Jamilah Omar in the Waterloo Road revival

Sonia Ibrahim joins as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker.

You might recognise her as Mel Maguire in Coronation Street, which she starred in back in 2016.

She’s also had a small role in Whiskey Cavalier alongside Scott Foley.

Valerine Chambers is played by Shauna Shim (Credit: BBC)

Shauna Shim plays Valerine Chambers

Shauna Shim is playing music teacher Valerine Chambers in the revival of Waterloo Road.

She actually had a small guest role on the show back in 2011, playing DS Mitchell!

Shauna is best known for her role as Miss Drill in the BAFTA-nominated children’s programme The Worst Witch.

Neil Fitzmaurice joins the cast as Neil Guthrie (Credit: BBC)

Neil Fitzmaurice has been cast as Neil Guthrie

The actor will play Neil Guthrie, the school’s new history teacher.

Neil Fitzmaurice is best known as Ray Von in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

He wrote and starred in the 2000 movie Going Off Big Time, about a man adjusting to life after leaving prison.

Rachel Leskovac stars as Coral Walker (Credit: BBC)

Rachel Leskovac joins the cast

The actress plays Head of English teacher Coral Walker in the new series of Waterloo Road.

You’ll recognise her as Natasha Blakeman in Coronation Street which she starred in from 2008 until 2021.

You may also recognise her as Cheryl in Last Tango in Halifax and as Kelly Yorke in Holby City.

Waterloo Road star Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt (Credit: BBC)

Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt

Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt, an early career teacher.

The actress stars alongside Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin in My Cousin Rachel and as Emily in the BBC mini-series Three Girls.

Actress Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Thomas (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett Thomas follows in her uncle’s footsteps as Izzy Charles

Scarlett Thomas, the niece of Adam Thomas and daughter of former Waterloo Road star Tina O’Brien plays Izzy Charles.

Tina O’Brien played Bex Fisher back in season 6, and now her daughter Scarlett will also star in the show.

Scarlett will play the daughter of Donte and Chlo – Izzy Charles.

This will be her first acting role.

Adam’s son – and Scarlett’s cousin – Teddy plays Donte’s son, Izzy’s little brother, Tommy.

Danny Lewis is played by Adam Abbou (Credit: BBC)

Adam Abbou plays new pupil Danny Lewis

Adam Abbou is joining the cast as Danny Lewis, a pupil of the ‘Class of 2022’ as the BBC are coining it.

The young actor, 18, kicked off his career playing the lead in Billy Elliot the musical for four years.

He recently starred in the BBC series Time as well as the Sky series The Rising.

Waterloo Road stars Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudry (Credit: BBC)

Priyasasha Kumari is playing Samia Choudhry in the Waterloo Road revival

Priyasasha Kumari will play another new student at Waterloo Road.

She recently starred in the BBC series You Don’t Know Me, as well as a guest spot on BBC’s Doctors.

Actor Adam Ali plays Kai Sharif (Credit: BBC)

Adam Ali plays Kai Sharif

Adam Ali has been cast as Kai Sharif, another one of the new Waterloo Road pupils.

The Manchester-born actor received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance as Zain in Apple TV‘s Little America.

He wrote, directed and starred in the BFI short Baba, about underground Libyan LGBT groups.

Actor Noah Valentine plays Preston Walters (Credit: BBC)

Noah Valentine is joining as Preston Walters

Another member of the ‘Class of 2022’ is Noah Valentine as student Preston Walters.

He recently acted in an episode of Inside No. 9 and had a guest stint on Hollyoaks.

Actress Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Alicia Forde joins as Kelly-Jo Rafferty

Alicia Forde plays another student, Kelly-Jo Rafferty.

The actress studied at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, mainly appearing in theatre before landing her role in Waterloo Road.

Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver (Credit: BBC)

Francesco Piacentini-Smith is Dean Weever

Francesco Piacentini-Smith joins as Dean Weever, another member of the Waterloo Road revival.

The actor previously had a guest stint in season 5 of Outlander playing Iain Og Findlay.

He also starred in the 2020 film The Nest with Jude Law.

Noel McManus is played by Liam Scholes (Credit: BBC)

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

The young actor will play another one of the students, Noel McManus.

You might recognise him as Eli Higginson from Coronation Street, he played a friend of Corey Brent back in a storyline in 2019.

The actor has also featured in Peaky Blinders.

Actress Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Eleanor Begg plays Caz Williams in the Waterloo Road revival

Finally, Lucy Eleanor Begg plays Caz Williams in the Class of 2022 students in Waterloo Road.

This is the actress’ debut role.

Waterloo Road begins on Tuesday January 3 2023 at 8pm on BBC One. All episodes of series 11 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

