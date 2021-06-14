Inside No 9 comes to a chilling end this week on BBC Two, leaving viewers wanting more – so will there be a new series?

The anthology of darkly comic twisted tales by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith concludes on Monday (June 14).

Will the comedy duo film more of the episodes, which sees each story take place behind a door marked number 9?

And how can you watch old episodes?

Fleabag’s Sian Clifford guest starred as Iris opposite Steve Pemberton’s Felix in Inside No 9 (Credit: BBC Two)

Inside No 9: Will there be a new series?

Good news Inside No 9 fans!

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton will be writing at least one more series.

BBC Two would be bonkers not to have recommissioned it!

After all, the comedy series won a BAFTA in the recent 2021 awards ceremony.

It won Best Scripted Comedy, beating Ghosts, This Country and Man Like Mobeen.

BBC Two confirmed there would be a series seven last year.

At the time of the announcement, Reece and Steve Pemberton said: “Little did we know when we started Inside No 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile.

“We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables.

“However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs.

“We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…”

Series seven will stay true to the show’s anthology format with each series containing six brand-new half hour films, each set in a different location.

The style and tone changes each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy.

It’s expected to land in 2022.

How many series of Inside No 9 have there been so far?

There have been six series so far, comprising of 36 episodes.

The series first launched in 2014, and has even broadcast a live episode entitled Dead Line.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are famed for their chilling anthology series (Credit: BBC Two)

How can I watch old episodes?

All previous six series of Inside No 9 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The first-ever episode, called Sardines, aired in 2014 and starred Anne Reid and Timothy West.

Casts don’t come much better than that!

Which famous faces have guest starred in Inside No 9?

Dozens of famous faces have appeared in Inside No 9.

Denis Lawson appeared in A Quiet Night In in series one, followed closely by Gemma Arterton, Tamsin Greig, Julia Davis and Helen McCrory – and that’s just in series one.

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sheridan Smith, Jane Horrocks, Emilia Fox, Jason Watkins, Keeley Hawes, Nicola Walker, David Morrissey, Jenna Coleman and Maxine Peake have all popped up (dead or alive).

In the sixth series alone, viewers have enjoyed guest stars Adrian Dunbar, Paterson Joseph, Gemma Whelan, Sian Clifford, Lindsay Duncan and Derek Jacobi.

Inside No 9 ends with a Last Night of the Proms party, but will there be a new series? (Credit: BBC One)

Tonight’s episode: Last Night of the Proms

A couple host their annual Last Night of the Proms party in the final episode of the sixth series.

However, patriots Dawn and Mick have their feathers ruffled by mysterious stranger Yusuf (played by Bamshad Abedi-Amin).

He enters the fray and events take a rather unusual twist… And that’s by Inside No 9 standards!

Sarah Parish, Julian Glover, Jack Wolfe and Debra Gillett all star.

Inside No 9 concludes on Monday June 14 at 10pm on BBC Two.

