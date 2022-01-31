First-look behind-the-scenes Waterloo Road pic as Adam Thomas teases ‘something special’

Adam Thomas has shared a new behind-the-scenes Waterloo Road snap as he teases there’s ‘something special’ about the new series.

It was recently confirmed Adam Thomas would be returning to the new series of Waterloo Road as Donte Charles, who was a student in the show’s original series.

Adam has now shared a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram teases what’s to come.

He captioned the post: “This still doesn’t feel real!

“Reading through the first ep of @waterlooroad again and again and again.

“To all the new and old Waterloo Road fans you are all in for a treat! Finally got to meet all of the cast and what a talented and friendly bunch they are.

“Something so special about this series already and we haven’t even started…”

Donte will be back (Credit: BBC)

Fans were thrilled and are excited for the new series.

One commented: “Can’t wait.”

A second wrote: “Excited isn’t the word to see this return. Welcome back Waterloo Road.”

A third said: “So excited.”

What do we know about the new series of Waterloo Road?

It was announced last year that Waterloo Road would be returning after it came to an end in 2015.

The original series ran from 2006 until 2015. The first 7 series were filmed and set in Rochdale and series 8, 9 and 10 were filmed and set in Greenock, Scotland.

However the new series will be set in Greater Manchester.

Last week it was confirmed Adam is returning alongside Katie Giffiths, who played Donte’s wife Chlo Granger and Angela Griffin, who played teacher Kim Campbell.

Katie will be returning as Chlo (Credit: BBC)

Adam and Katie played students Donte Charles and Chlo Granger from series one to four.

Angela played teacher Kim Campbell in series one and two. She then returned in season four and left again at the end of season five.

This time, Kim will be headteacher of the new Waterloo Road.

It has not been confirmed exactly when the new series will air, but fans are looking forward to the show’s return.

