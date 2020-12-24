She played daughter of Jude Law in The Holiday, but 14 years after the film’s release, child star Miffy Englefield is all grown up!

Not only that, the 21-year-old star of the classic Christmas movie has had quite the image makeover.

Back in December 2006, when the film which also starred Cameron Diaz was released, Miffy’s character Sophie was a red head.

She was seen in the film alongside her on-screen sister Olivia, played by Emma Pritchard.

And, while Emma doesn’t have much of a social media presence, Miffy does – and fans are pretty surprised at how she’s changed over the years.

Miffy (Right) played the eldest daughter of Jude Law in The Holiday (Credit: YouTube)

What does the daughter of Jude Law in The Holiday look like now?

Miffy is now a self-declared punk rock mum.

She gave birth to daughter Frances “Frankie” Rosanna Lee Englefield seven months ago.

Miffy now has more than a few tattoos, a nose piercing and jet black hair.

And she revealed in a recent Instagram Q&A that she’d never want to go back to her “mousey” natural hair colour.

One thing she would love to return to though is acting, which she gave up after appearing in a few other dramas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miff (@miffyenglefield)

What is Miffy doing now?

These days, as well as being a mum, Miffy works as a barista while gigging on the punk rock scene on the side.

She has fond memories of The Holiday though and is always happy to be asked about it.

She revealed recently: “Oh, I love it. Over the years, I’ve kept quite a big social media presence, so I do get a lot of people reaching out.

“Sometimes it’s quite young people that are like: ‘Oh, are you that girl from that film?’ That can get slightly annoying, because I’ve stated it quite a few times, yes.

“But I’ve also met just the loveliest people that have said that they follow me because of the film.”

Miffy added: “I love still being able to talk about it.

“And I love the fact that people can look at the way that I am now, and look at the fact that I’m so different, and take some sort of inspiration from the fact that you don’t just have to look one way to do some stuff with your life.”

Miffy is mum to seven-month-old daughter Frankie (Credit: Instagram)

Life on set with Jude and Cameron

Miffy also opened up about being on set with Hollywood superstars Jude and Cameron.

She revealed the pair spent a lot of time with herself and Emma. And they even gifted them denim jackets emblazoned with their names after the movie wrapped.

“They made all this time for these two little kids running around,” she revealed.

You can watch The Holiday on Netflix and Prime now.

