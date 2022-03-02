Adam Thomas has praised his niece Scarlett Thomas after they filmed their first scenes together on Waterloo Road.

It was recently announced that Scarlett, daughter of Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien, would be joining the Waterloo Road cast as Izzy.

Izzy is the daughter of Adam‘s character Donte Charles and Katie Griffith’s character, Chlo Charles.

Adam is returning as Donte Charles (Credit: BBC)

Now Adam has praised his niece, telling his followers he can’t wait for them to see her in action.

Sharing a picture of himself and Scarlett, Adam said: “My very first day back at Waterloo Road… not only was it my first day, but it was my first scene with my lil niece @scarlettjthomas26.”

“Am in awe of this girl, could watch her all day every day! Can not wait for you guys to see her in action.

“What a special day. Waterloo Road is back.”

Scarlett commented on the post saying: “What a special day.”

Scarlett’s dad and Adam’s brother, Ryan Thomas, commented: “Haha brilliant.”

Am in awe of this girl.

Lisa Snowdon wrote: “This is precious. What a total beauty! Not you Adam. Scarlett.”

Adam’s wife Caroline added: “Love you guys.”

What do we know about the new series of Waterloo Road?

Last year it was announced Waterloo Road would be returning after the original show came to an end in 2015.

The original show ran from 2006 until 2015. It was originally set in Rochdale and in season 8, the show moved to Greenock, Scotland.

However the new series will set in Greater Manchester.

Angela is returning to Waterloo Road (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas and Katie Griffin will be returning as Donte Charles and Chlo Charles. In the original series, Donte and Chlo were pupils.

Two of their main storylines included them getting married while still at school and having a baby girl.

Angela Griffin will also be returning as Kim Campbell, who is now headteacher of Waterloo Road.

Also joining the cast are former Corrie stars Kym Marsh, Rachel Leskovac and Ryan Clayton.

