What is the Peaky Blinders film about after ‘masterpiece’ finale of series 6?

After nine years and six seasons, Peaky Blinders finally came to an end last night but a film is set to follow.

BBC viewers branded last night’s finale a “masterpiece”, as some called it the “best ever” episode.

The plan has always been to end the Peaky Blinders story with a movie – so what will the film be about now that season six has come to pass?

*Spoilers for the series finale ahead*

Tommy lived to see another day (Credit: BBC)

What will the Peaky Blinders film be about?

Despite it looking like it would be his time to die, Tommy (Cillian Murphy), against all the odds, survived to see another day in the series finale. Whilst other long-running characters fell, Tommy managed to make it out alive.

As far back as 2016, series creator Steven Knight has said that the Peaky Blinders story will end with a film. So what will it be about?

Details are pretty thin on the ground at the moment, but one thing we do know is that the film will feature Tommy Shelby.

Knight has said that he wants the film to deal with the Second World War. He spoke to the Radio Times about his film plans.

“I know what’s going to happen in those stories and it’s about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in,” he said.

Could Gina appear in the Peaky Blinders film? (Credit: BBC)

Possible storylines for the Peaky Blinders film

Whilst Michael Gray met his end in the series finale, his wife Gina, and her uncle, Jack, are still alive when the end credits roll.

Do they want revenge against Tommy for what he did to Michael? Or will Tommy go after them?

There’s every possibility that Tommy will want to tie up as many loose ends as possible in the movie – and that doesn’t bode well for Gina and Uncle Jack.

Another adversary of Tommy’s who made it to the end of the series alive was the leader of the British Union of Fascists – Sir Oswald Mosley.

Mosley and his new wife, Lady Diana, seem to have been behind Tommy’s false tuberculoma diagnosis – which he won’t be happy about.

Another possible avenue the film could go down is Tommy going after them for revenge. Could the Peaky Blinders movie be about the Peaky Blinders versus the British Union of Fascists? It sounds exciting enough!

Will Duke play a role in the film? (Credit: BBC)

What else could the upcoming movie be about?

Or could the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie deal with matters a lot closer to home?

Season six welcomed a new character into the Peaky Blinders family – Tommy’s illegitimate son, Duke.

The series finale saw Duke throwing Finn out of the family business, setting up a potential rivalry between the pair.

This conflict between uncle and nephew could well be explored in the upcoming movie, making it something of a family affair.

Series creator Knight has previously said that the late Helen McCrory’s character Polly will remain a “fundamental part of the movie“. Could we explore the fallout from her death even more? Maybe previously unknown sins of her past come back to haunt the Shelbys!

Or will the movie go in a completely different direction, blindsiding us all?

When will the Peaky Blinders film be released?

Production isn’t set to start until 2023 at the earliest, meaning there’s still a long time to go until we know which way the movie will go!

Peaky Blinders series 1-6 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

