We’re just hours away from the final ever episode of Peaky Blinders season 6, and every step towards the finale is so exciting it’s borderline excruciating – so why have I read some bad reviews from fans?

After watching episode 4 of Peaky Blinders last week, I was baffled to see some viewers calling the show boring.

Yes! Boring!

Are we even watching the same show?

Here is our review of why Peaky Blinders season 6 could never in a million years be called boring.

***Warning: don’t read this if you’re not up to date with Peaky Blinders season 6***

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the excellent season 6 of Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders season 6 review – there’s more action that you can shake a stick at!

Each episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 has been like walking on hot coals – in a good way.

Every painstaking step towards the grand finale is a mixture of pleasure and pain.

Like a love-hate relationship, we want to get to the end to find out what happens, but we just don’t want it to end yet either!

Of course it has to, eventually, and Steven Knight is setting the scene for the mother of all finales.

After episode 4 of Peaky Blinders season 6, some so-called fans bleated their discontent on Twitter.

One wrote: “The new Peaky Blinders season is boring in my opinion.”

Another said: “I am finding the new season of #PeakyBlinders so self indulgent and boring, it is almost unwatchable! Very disappointed.”

A third agreed, typing: “This fascist storyline on Peaky Blinders is so boring.”

“Peaky Blinders’ last season and it’s boring me to death so far,” said another.

Peaky Blinders last season and its boring me to death so far — Ameer Davies-Rana (@AmeerPresenter) March 23, 2022

I am finding the new season of #PeakyBlinders so self indulgent and boring, it is almost unwatchable! Very disappointed 😔 — Dhara (@dhar_aa) March 24, 2022

this facist storyline on peaky blinders is so boring — pyrrhic (@worldnap) March 24, 2022

Is Peaky Blinders season 6 boring?

Do you know what I find boring? People saying Peaky Blinders is boring!

How can a storyline about fascists be boring?

It happened! In real life!

Oswald Mosley and Diane Mitford were real-life villains, who hated Jews and gypsies, and blacks – and, well, pretty much everyone in between to be honest.

They make me want to puke.

Together the pair make two of most heinous characters to appear in a TV series.

Definitely. Not. Boring.

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, and Amber Anderson as Diana Mitford (Credit: BBC One)

Peaky Blinders season 6 review – it’s been packed with emotion and drama!

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders started as dramatically as it gets with anti-hero Tommy Shelby trying to shoot himself.

If you watch Peaky Blinders and don’t find Tommy fascinating, I wonder why you’ve stuck around for 6 seasons…

That’s 60 hours of your life you ain’t getting back!

And, at least 10 of those hours were probably in slow motion…

Tommy survived thanks to his usually drunk brother Arthur being sober enough to pre-empt Tommy’s turmoil and take the bullets out.

And that was just the first few minutes of the new series.

What followed was the death of Aunt Polly, which felt like my heart had been ripped out.

Since then, Polly’s son Michael was thrown in jail, but not before he swore to kill Tommy.

Uncle Jack Nelson arrived from the US and is every bit as vile as we’d hoped, and the fascist movement rumbles on in the background like a thunderous portent of doom.

Subsequent episodes have seen the tragic death of Tommy’s beloved daughter Ruby, the introduction of Tommy’s illegitimate son Duke, and the reappearance of Alfie Solomons!

Episode 4 of Peaky Blinders delivered possibly the biggest killer blow so far, however.

Tommy Shelby, the man we’ve stuck by through thick and thin (even when he was being a pig) was diagnosed with a devastating terminal illness.

If anybody on this planet can call that wriggling can of worms a “boring show” then I can only assume they dice with death every day in their jobs as bungee-jumping-triple-agents.

Or are they, more likely, just super-critical armchair slobs who don’t get nuance?

Conrad Khan has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6 (Credit: BBC One)

The storyline arc – stick with it!

Some viewers haven’t liked the gypsy storyline, but they are missing the point.

Tommy’s life has always been determined by his Romany heritage.

It was everything Polly Gray stood for.

The Shelby family are a modern family, with their feet firmly rooted in the gypsy ways.

It’s who they are.

And the same goes for Tommy’s inner demons.

Ever since season 1 of Peaky Blinders, Tommy has wanted to be a better man, and battled with his mental health.

In the upcoming episode 5, he tells his son Duke: “My business has two sides – light and dark.

“You don’t get to choose which side you’re on.”

Peaky Blinders director defends show against criticism

Director Anthony Byrne was recently forced to defend the direction that Peaky Blinders has taken in season 6.

He made the comments following criticism from some viewers that it lacks the punchiness of previous chapters.

He said: “Season 6 is a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby’s soul and it’s how far down is he going to have to go before he can get out.

“And will there be any left of him?

“That’s what it is for me.

“And audiences who love the character will go with it because they’re on a journey with this guy, with Tommy Shelby.”

He continued: “There’s always going to be an element of people who want just the same stuff, but we’re not in it for that because it has to evolve, and it has to change.

“And it has to challenge the audience’s expectations and take you on a far deeper experience than you’re expecting to go.”

We totally agree Anthony!

Peaky Blinders can’t just be Arthur Shelby “kicking the shit out of people”.

Season four was a gangster season with the Italians and the Peakys, while season 5 was about the sinister rise of fascism which is dark but in a totally different way.

Season 6 is turning out to be the perfect way to say goodbye to Tommy Shelby.

And if you find it boring…? You know where the remote control is!

The final ever episode of Peaky Blinders airs on Sunday April 03 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

