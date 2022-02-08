Is Peaky Blinders real and what does the name actually mean?

As Peaky Blinders prepares to return later this month, have you ever wondered if the the highly acclaimed drama based on real people and events?

The gangland show has been a huge hit for BBC One – and originally BBC Two – but perhaps you’ve never delved into its origins.

You should – it’s pretty fascinating… read on.

Peaky Blinders season 6 is almost here – but is it real at all or all fiction? (Credit: BBC)

Are the Peaky Blinders real?

Believe it or not, Peaky Blinders is based on a true story… at least the people and gang life did exist.

So, yes, Peaky Blinders is kind of real.

As fans will know by now, the series is a fictional one and tells the story of the 19th-century Shelby family who rise through the treacherous backstreets of Birmingham to international infamy.

But while the Shelby clan is fictional, they are based on real characters.

The Peaky Blinders gang actually existed, but earlier than in the show. They caused havoc in the city in the 1890s, the decade before the turn of the 20th century.

A rival gang, The Birmingham Boys, ended the Peaky Blinders’ reign in the 1910s.

This means, while Peaky Blinders is based on real-life events, the TV series begins a few decades later, in the 1920s.

Members of the Peaky Blinders gang (Credit: YouTube)

What does Peaky Blinders mean?

The meaning of Peaky Blinders goes back to the gang of the same name at the end of the 19th century.

Lore has it that gang members would stitch razor blades into their flat caps, and use their hats as weapons.

Charming.

However, debate rages as to whether this actually happened or not. Razor company Gillette didn’t start producing razor blades as we know them today until 1903 in the US, and the first manufacturing company didn’t open in the UK until 1908.

So could the fearsome reputation of the Peaky Blinder be nothing more than a myth?

Birmingham historian, Carl Chinn, told West Midlands History that this gang – a ‘slogger’ gang – fought with belt buckles, fire irons, knives and stones wrapped in handkerchieves.

But it wasn’t until a London-based newspaper got wind of a vicious attack on an innocent man that the name Peaky Blinders became used.

Allegedly a letter had been sent to the Birmingham press stating that the attack had been carried out by the ‘Small Heath Peaky Blinders’.

The first time the name was used.

Carl thinks that the name Peaky Blinders refers more to the gang’s sartorial sense than anything else.

The word ‘Peaky’ described a flat cap at the time, and ‘Blinder’ is Brummie slang for someone who’s dapper.

Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC)

What is Peaky Blinders about?

Although using history as a reference point, Birmingham-born creator and writer Steven Knight has constructed a world of fiction for the TV drama.

The series introduces the Shelby family – with Tommy at its head. He and his peaky-wearing pals cause mayhem and violence throughout the city.

But as they get more and more powerful, Tommy wants more.

Soon, he’s doing his best to take over other territories in the UK and making plenty of enemies in the process.

He also takes on the US Mafia, and flirts with legitimate seats of power.

But underneath it all, Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) is a gangster and finds it hard to sustain personal relationships.

And that’s not even mentioning the rest of his Irish-Romani family.

Tommy’s aunt, Polly, holds the purse strings, while brother Arthur is still recovering from World War I and is volatile in his interaction with others.

And as the Peakys spread out and attempt to take over the world so the number of characters they meet increases – from anti-communist-fighting priests and Jewish gangsters to Winston Churchill himself.

Which characters are real?

As Peaky Blinders is set in the tumultuous times of the early parts of the 20th century, it deals with subjects such as war, politics, power and economics. And because of this there are inevitable skirmishes with people who actually existed at the time.

We’ve mentioned Winston Churchill, but there are plenty more real-life characters from history in the show.

In series four and five, we said hello to Jessie Eden (a trade unionist and activist), Arthur Bigge, the King’s secretary also made an appearance.

Jewish gangster Alfie Solomon is based on a real Jewish gangster of the same name, and we even had an appearance from silent movie legend Charlie Chaplain.

While none of the Shelby family is real, Tommy’s Birmingham Boys rival Billy Kimber is.

After growing his own criminal empire and warring with rival gangs, Kimber died aged 63 in 1942.

Another element of the real world?

Back in series one, Tommy did battle with a Northern Irish police chief by the name of Chief Inspector Chester Campbell.

Carl Chinn – in his interview with West Midlands History – says that the character is surely based on the city’s very own Northern Irish police chief, Sir Charles Horton Rafter.

Sir Charles took the credit for clamping down on gang violence in the city in the early part of the 20th century.

Where is Peaky Blinders filmed?

Because it’s such a huge show, filming takes place in many locations, including the Black Country Living Museum for authentic period exteriors.

And while the show is set in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester are also used.

When it comes to the grand Shelby mansion, that’s real, too.

Arley Hall – the real home of Viscount Ashbrook – is in Cheshire.

For the upcoming sixth series, producers have turned the Scottish coastal town of Portnoy into something Peaky-ish.

The Garrison in Small Heath (Credit: Google Maps)

Where is the Peaky Blinders pub?

From series two onwards, the Shelbys had their very own pub – The Garrison, on the corner of Witton Street and Garrison Lane in the Small Heath area.

Of course, the interiors of the pub were all constructed in a studio.

There is no concrete historical evidence to tie the real-life pub The Garrison pub to the exploits of the real gang.

However, legend does say that members did meet there.

In 2019, the Daily Mail reported that the pub had fallen into disrepair and closed.

But Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight put together a consortium to bring it back to life.

“Unfortunately the Garrison pub is currently not functioning, but I’m getting people together to open it up again,” he said.

“Those who live around there say people pull up regularly – Japanese tourists and the like – to take pictures.

“I’m hoping we can do something to it so it absolutely becomes a theme pub.”

If you want a Peaky Blinders-themed drink, there is a pub further into Birmingham’s city centre.

Its name is Peaky Blinder.