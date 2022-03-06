Peaky Blinders season 6: Who is Uncle Jack Nelson and was he a real person?

Peaky Blinders season 6 introduced us – by name, at least – to Gina’s uncle, Jack Nelson, in the opening episode.

Although he’s yet to appear on screen, it’s clear Uncle Jack will become a significant character in the final series.

But what is there to know about the mysterious Nelson and is he based on a real-life character?

Uncle Jack Nelson will be making his appearance in Peaky Blinders season 6 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders and who plays him?

Viewers discovered in last week’s returning episode that Jack Nelson has control of a large import and export business and has considerable political influence.

At the end of episode one, Tommy revealed he was heading to London alongside Jack and Gina, so we are likely to learn a lot more in episode two.

Australian-born actor James Frecheville plays Gina’s uncle, Jack Nelson.

And, yes, if you think he looks a little young to be an uncle, James is currently 30.

He turns 31 on April 14, 2022.

James Frecheville will soon be a household name thanks to his Peaky Blinders role (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has James Frecheville been in?

The actor is probably best known for his lead role as Joshua “J” Cody in 2010 film Animal Kingdom.

He played J, a confused teenager and the youngest member of a criminal family in Melbourne’s underworld.

James also starred in two episodes of New Girl with Zoey Deschanel and had a role in British drama The Pursuit of Love, starring Lily James and Dominic West.

Is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders a real person?

Some fans have already begun speculating about this, with a theory that he is Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. – father of President John F. Kennedy and US Senator Bobby Kennedy.

Show creator Steven Knight hasn’t exactly denied this, teasing to Dean of Geek: “I’m not giving that away so soon.

“As ever with Peaky, you look at history and you take real facts and fictionalise them. There is a resonance with Boston, with senior politicians…

“The best you can do as a writer is to take what really happened, which is always beyond anything you would dare invent, and then use that.

“And what really happened in the 1930s with these powerful people, is something that, as a writer of fiction, you wouldn’t dare to create because it’s so insane.”

He’s not wrong.

Peaky Blinders is on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and also available on iPlayer.

