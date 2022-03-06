Will there be a Peaky Blinders film? Latest release, plot and cast details

“I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” he said. “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”
He added that there could also be “shows related” to the Peaky Blinders universe to keep fans happy.
The film is likely to hit cinemas in 2024, with spin-offs following that.
What is the Peaky Blinders movie going to be about?
As yet no one really knows, however it is believed that it will take place during World War II and will carry on the story from season six.
The original plan was for the TV series to go to seven seasons, apparently.
Knight actually teased back in 2018 that there were potentially more chapters than that were in development.
However – perhaps after the success of the Downton Abbey movie – plans have changed and producers have decided that a movie version will give them more scope and also be more profitable.
Knight has previously said that his ambition for the series was to “make it a story of a family between two wars, so I always wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in 1939.”
However, in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, he said: “I have revised the scope of what it is.
“It will now go into and beyond the Second World War because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.
“I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”
He added that what happens in the film will shape the spin-offs, set in the ’50s.
Is Tom Holland in the film version of Peaky Blinders?
Well, quite possibly.
Recently Spiderman star Tom Holland told LadBible that he had once auditioned for a role on Peaky Blinders, but didn’t get it.
Having heard this, show creator Steven Knight said he would only be too happy to have him star in the movie version.
At the premiere of season six, he said he thought Tom “must have been quite a big role he was auditioning for”, adding, “but if he wants to come back for the film, we’ll have him”.
Harry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby, echoed this, thinking he knew which role he must have auditioned for.
“If Tom Holland was to be on it, I would imagine he probably went up for the role of Michael [Gray]. They kind of look similar, him and Finn Cole.”
He added: “Him being, obviously, a hugely successful actor and a solid actor at that, he must have gone up for a main role.
“I don’t know how long ago he went to audition. It could have been a recent thing, so he could have come on as a villain or something.”
When is the Peaky Blinders film out?
Well, we still have some time to wait.
Season six is currently airing and Steven Knight has said production won’t begin on the film until 2023/
So we probably won’t see the film in cinemas until early 2024.
Peaky Blinders season is currently on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and available to watch on BBC iPlayer
