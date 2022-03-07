Peaky Blinders: Tom Hardy returns as viewers over the moon

Peaky Blinders fans were over the moon when a fan favourite returned to the show during the second episode last night – Tom Hardy!

Tom appeared once more as Alfie Solomons, and some viewers couldn’t contain their excitement!

Tom Hardy’s Peaky Blinders return

Alfie is back! (Credit: BBC)

The second episode of Peaky Blinders‘ sixth series aired last night, and viewers reunited with a fan favourite character once more.

Alfie Solomons (Hardy) made his return as Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) turned to him for help.

Alfie has been a regular supporting character on the show since his first appearance in season two back in 2014.

Many believed the character to be dead and gone following his shooting in the season four finale. However, he returned alive and (mostly) well in season five.

In the cellars underneath Camden Town, viewers got to see Alfie again, and it’s safe to say they were happy.

How did viewers react to Tom Hardy’s return to Peaky Blinders?

Viewers were buzzing to see Alfie again (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of fans raced over to Twitter to air their thoughts on Alfie’s return.

“Just here to say that I sincerely missed Alfie Solomons and I’m so glad he is back and we have tommy/alfie scenes back again happy days,” one viewer tweeted.

“ALFIE I’VE MISSED YOU SO MUCH,” another wrote.

“Watching this week’s ep of Peaky Blinders. Tom Hardy’s back and I’m SO happy,” another said.

“The NOISE that came out of my face when I saw Alfie Solomons again,” one tweeted.

What else was said about the episode?

Fans are loving the sixth season so far (Credit: BBC)

There was plenty of praise for the episode as a whole too from fans.

“Very dark, very dark… Another great episode,” one viewer said.

“Another great episode of Peaky Blinders!! I just can’t wait whole [bleeping] week for next episode, just release the whole thing,” another fan said.

“Great second episode of #PeakyBlinders… Tom Hardy is genuinely one of the best actors of our generation in the UK. Intrigued to see how Tommy Shelby copes with this trauma throughout the series,” a third wrote.

Others weren’t as impressed. “#PeakyBlinders confused, bored, can’t be bothered. Not the show it used to be,” one said.

Viewers will also be reunited with a fan favourite character next week too, with the late John Shelby’s wife, Esme, making a return. Some fans couldn’t hide their excitement.

“ESME MY QUEEN IS COMING BACK,” one viewer screamed.

Peaky Blinders continues Sunday, March 13 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

