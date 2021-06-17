Peaky Blinders season 6: Stephen Graham drops details about filming

Stephen Graham is currently wowing BBC One viewers with his role in Jimmy McGovern’s gritty drama Time, but he’s also been filming Peaky Blinders season 6 this year.

Fans of Peaky Blinders are desperate to see the versatile and supremely talented actor, 47, in action after the BBC released a wistful shot of his character.

And Stephen has now given fans a taste of what filming his role was like.

Time on BBC One stars Stephen Graham (Credit: BBC)

Stephen Graham on Peaky Blinders season 6

Stephen and his wife Hannah Walters – who also appears in Time – appeared on the Chris Moyles radio show on Radio X – and he spoke of his joy to be working with Cillian Murphy.

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella,” Stephen said.

“To the extent, Chris, where there was a couple of moments I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!’”

Stephen and wife Hannah (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

“Fan-girling” each other

Hannah joked that Stephen and Cillian “were fan-girling each other so badly” on set.

“He’s just an absolutely lovely fella and a phenomenal actor,” Stephen added.

Asked by host Chris whether he freaked out at all, Stephen said he had a method to curb his nervousness.

“Well, what I managed to do was I managed to do that before they said action.

“I had a proper look round and then it was like, ‘Alright lad, best put your footy boots on here and your shin pads, let’s get ready, here we go, on the pitch!’. But at first [it was like], ‘Ok, oh wow!’”

What can you see Stephen in next?

Despite rumours that Stephen would be playing notorious gangland boss Al Capone, a first-look image from the show’s official Instagram feed put that speculation to bed.

Dressed in civilian clothing, he looks a million miles away from the lavish-dressing American gangster Capone.

His character remains a mystery.

Stephen will appear in The North Water later in the year (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders isn’t the only drama Stephen’s lined up to appear in.

He plays Captain Brownlee in the period thriller, The North Water, for the BBC.

A story about a whaling expedition to Antarctica in the 19th century, it’s set for broadcast in the autumn.

Stephen also appears alongside Tom Hardy in Marvel superhero movie, Venom: Let There Be Change, out in September.

** This article, originally posted on June 8, 2021, was update on June 17, with a new picture of Stephen Graham in Peaky Blinders.