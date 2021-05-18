The BBC has given viewers a first look at series 6 of Peaky Blinders.

The beloved drama returns later this year, and fans are clamouring for news about the anticipated series.

The popular show is set in the hardened streets of Birmingham during the 20s.

The fifth season focused on the financial crash of 1929, and saw the characters struggling to make ends meat.

Peaky Blinders is returning for series 6 (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watched as Tommy Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) political career went from strength to strength.

With not only the future of his family but also the nation at stake, ghosts emerged from his past and began to threaten everything he’d worked for.

The series ended in a brutal cliff-hanger, with viewers yet to learn if Tommy went through with taking his own life.

While the BBC has remained tight-lipped, bosses have finally revealed a glimpse of what’s to come.

The show’s official Twitter page shared a teaser featuring character Arthur Shelby.

The BBC has teased what Arthur will look like in series 6 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders?

Arthur Shelby is played by actor Paul Anderson.

He is the eldest of the Shelby siblings, and considered one of the toughest members of the gang.

He is Deputy Vice President of Shelby Company Limited, and his brother Tommy Shelby’s right-hand man.

Arthur is married to Linda Shelby, and the couple share a son named Billy.

He has a strained relationship with his brother, one made worse by Arthur’s multiple suicide attempts.

In series 5, he became the official head of the family business in Birmingham while Tommy pursued a political career.

In the latest sneak peak, Arthur looks noticeably more dishevelled than normal and has a very different haircut compared to what viewers are used to.

Paul Anderson returns as Arthur Shelby in #PeakyBlinders series 6. 📷 Robert Viglasky pic.twitter.com/Qc9FJPVwaK — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) May 14, 2021

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 airing?

Production on season 6 finally wrapped in January.

It will air on BBC One at a yet-to-be-confirmed date later this year, most likely in its usual Sunday night slot of 9pm.

Viewers will be able to watch all episodes on iPlayer.

It will probably appear on Netflix after it’s been broadcast on BBC One, if it follows the same pattern as season five.

Meanwhile, all five series of Peaky Blinders are currently available to watch on iPlayer and Netflix.

