Peaky Blinders end confirmed as filming begins on sixth and final series

New Peaky Blinders episodes are on their way as filming has started on the sixth and final series.

The hit BBC drama, which follows Tommy Shelby and his family’s rise to power in post-First World War Birmingham, is set to conclude after its next outing.

Filming starts on new series of Peaky Blinders

Bosses on the show confirmed today (Monday, January 18) that they are now shooting the closing chapter.

Steven Knight, creator and writer, said: “Peaky is back and with a bang.

“After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.”

Story to ‘continue’ in different form

Speaking further, he said the story will “continue in another form” after the show ends.

He continued: “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences

Caryn Mandabach, executive producer on the show, commented: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

“Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Steven Knight has written series six, with Anthony Byrne returning as director.

BBC executive producer Tommy Bulfin said bosses are “excited” that filming is now underway.

He went on to call Steven’s scripts for the final series “truly remarkable”, adding: “[They] provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

Peaky Blinders is made by Caryn Mandabach Productions and co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions, while Banijay Rights is the show’s international distributor.

When did Peaky Blinders first air?

Peaky Blinders started on BBC Two eight years ago and has since gone on to become one of the channel’s biggest hits with viewers.

Ratings grew from more than two million in series one to over four million for the fourth series.

The fifth series, in 2019, aired on BBC One to an audience of more than seven million.

Viewers around the world can watch the show on streaming platform Netflix.

