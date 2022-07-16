Celebrity Gogglebox fans were not impressed with Martin Kemp and his relaxed way of watching TV on last night’s show.

Viewers made the same complaint about the Spandau Ballet star, who appears on the Channel 4 series alongside son Roman.

But those watching at home weren’t the only ones put out by Martin. At one point during Friday (July 15) evening’s show, Roman slammed his dad as “disgusting” and walked off.

Celebrity Gogglebox stars Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp both stretched their legs out… but Martin was lacking socks (Credit: Channel4.com)

Martin Kemp on Celebrity Gogglebox

Ex EastEnders star Martin – and Roman, for that matter – frequently assumes a rather casual pose while on screen.

The 60-year-old tends to recline into his deep sofa when appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox, kicking his legs out.

But while the Kemps seem to sometimes have a foot rest to accommodate them, that was not the case in last night’s episode.

Furthermore, Martin was not wearing shoes – and so, in many shots, he was shown putting his feet up on a coffee table.

Fans objected to his tootsies being so close to the snacks (Credit: Channel4.com)

Martin is one of the most loved celebs to appear on the show. But some fans indicated on social media that seeing Martin’s trotters left them feeling queasy.

“Someone needs to tell Martin Kemp to keep that foot of his out of sight #CelebrityGogglebox,” one Twitter user demanded, adding a vomiting emoji to their post.

Someone needs to tell Martin Kemp to keep that foot of his out of sight.

Another said: “@realmartinkemp can you please wear socks next week on @C4Gogglebox because your creepy toes are really not helping my pregnancy nausea.”

And a third person complained by tweeting: “Can’t bear the feet on the table next to the Doritos… even Martin Kemp’s feet!”

Martin seems used to putting his feet up on the show (Credit: Channel 4 Comedy YouTube)

Meanwhile, others love watching Martin and Roman on the series.

One person gushed: “Love Martin and Roman on Gogglebox.”

Another tweeted: “Bring @romankemp back next year please.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

