The first star to join the Strictly 2022 line-up appears to have been confirmed, according to reports.

And, not only that, the Glitter Ball wannabe has joked that he wants to “experience the curse”.

However, ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas may have landed himself in the doghouse with wife Caroline for his playful comments.

The BBC is yet to announce any of the stars taking part in this year’ Strictly Come Dancing so if his comments are true he could be in hot water there too!

Adam Thomas appears to have confirmed he’s signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2022: Adam Thomas reportedly confirms he’s signed up

The former Emmerdale actor appears to hoping to win the Glitter Ball like former co-star Kelvin Fletcher.

Allegedly confirming he’s signed up, Adam said that he wants to “experience the curse”.

He told Mailonline: ‘”Bring it all on, I love a bit of glitz and glam. I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context… I just want to experience the Strictly curse!”

It’s about the journey and experience you go through.

“I’m not the best dancer in the world, I wish. Though once I’ve had a drink, I do believe I’m the best dancer in the world. Sober it is a completely different story,” he added.

Adam continued: “I’ve have never won anything in my life so it would be nice but I’m not necessarily competitive. I try to do my best in anything I sign up to, but it’s about the journey and experience you go through.”

Adam denied he was taking part earlier this year

However, the plot thickens because back in May Adam was asked if he was planning on signing up for the show.

Back then, he denied he was putting on his dancing shoes.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Adam has got what it takes to win and is already practising his moves. And he’s got a big female fanbase.

“This has been a little while in the making but it’s happening this year.”

Adam took to social media, however, to shut down the reports.

He said: “As much as I’d love this to be true… unfortunately it’s not, haha!”

ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment on this story.

Adam married Caroline Daly in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who else is taking part in Strictly this year?

With the 20th series of Strictly coming up later with year, TV bosses are hoping for a ‘wow’ factor.

Popular chef Gino D’Acampo is another name that has been linked to the show.

Paul O’Grady has also been mentioned as another star in the running to compete.

Strictly will return to BBC One in September.

