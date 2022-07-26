Emmerdale fan theory suggests shocking twist in Amelia’s pregnancy storyline

An Emmerdale fan theory has suggested a shocking twist for Amelia in her pregnancy storyline.

Last week Amelia Spencer found out she was pregnant.

She has been struggling to take in the news as she’s also been struggling with her mental health.

But one fan of the soap thinks there could be a big twist still to come in this plot.

Amelia has been struggling (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell reveals big plans away from the soap

Emmerdale: shock pregnancy for Amelia

For months Amelia has been struggling with her mental health and body image.

She recently began taking weight gain syrup but things took a bad turn last week when she collapsed holding Gabby‘s baby boy, Thomas.

At the hospital Amelia admitted to her dad Dan she had been taking the syrup.

Dan told her to go get checked out, but Amelia was shocked when the doctor told her she’s pregnant.

Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale an theory suggests shocking twist in Amelia pregnancy storyline

This week she still hadn’t told anyone about her pregnancy, but decided to book an abortion.

However one fan thinks that Amelia might be a lot further along in her pregnancy and could be due to give birth soon.

On a Reddit thread, one user wrote: “How is Amelia pregnant? I don’t remember her sleeping with anyone else.”

Another fan commented on the post: “Maybe she’s almost to term. Some women barely show even at 9 months, which would explain why her fitness isn’t making her lose weight. Did she not sleep with Noah once?”

Could Amelia possibly be nearly full term in her pregnancy?

Some fans think Samson could be the father of Amelia’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Who is the father of Amelia’s baby?

Amelia’s pregnancy came as a massive shock to viewers with many questioning who the father could be.

Some fans are convinced that the father is Samson Dingle.

However other theories include Noah Dingle and Heath Hope.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!