Eli in Coronation Street is involved in a harrowing storyline tonight (Wednesday May 5).

Part of a gang with Corey, Eli Higginson confronts and attacks Nina Lucas.

But who plays Eli, and where have you seen him before?

Eli and co attack Nina (Credit: ITV)

What happens tonight with Eli in Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode, Roy’s niece Nina and her boyfriend Seb walk along the canal.

However, they are soon confronted by a drunken Corey Brent, Eli and their pals – including Asha, Summer and Kelly.

Corey and Eli make digs about the way Nina is dressed.

But, while some leave before it gets too much, it’s not long before things get out of hand.

The unprovoked attack on goth Nina has echoes of the horrific real-life attack and murder of Sophie Lancaster in 2007.

Who plays Eli Higginson in Coronation Street?

Young actor Liam Scholes plays troubled teen Eli in Corrie.

Liam is just starting out in his career, but he already has experience in some critically acclaimed series.

He appeared in ITV family drama Butterfly in 2018, and then in BBC One period gangster drama Peaky Blinders a year later.

Although these were only small roles, Liam made an impression.

Now, as a teenager, he plays his most demanding and high-profile part.

Liam as he is today (Credit: Linton Management)

What drama did Liam get involved in when he was 11?

In 2015 Liam hit the headlines after he dressed up as a character from notorious movie 50 Shades Of Grey for World Book Day.

However, his teachers didn’t see the funny side and sent Liam home, saying the costume was “inappropriate”.

Liam said at the time: “I thought personally I didn’t want to go as a cartoon character, so I chose Christian Grey just to have a bit of fun.”

“It’s just a character that’s been brought up a lot over the past few years…

“…so I just thought as a bit of fun I’ll go as Christian Grey, people who we had told thought it was funny and we agreed.

“It was a crazy day, because having a bit of fun has escalated into something I couldn’t imagine, and a lot of fuss has been made over nothing.”

Nina in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

What did Corrie bosses say about Nina’s storyline?

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod told Digital Spy: “We embedded [Nina] as deeply into the show as we possibly could with a view of doing this story with her at a point where we thought it would be really powerful with a character we’d fallen in love over a number of years.

“… being in the middle of something so heartbreaking and tragic and visceral.

“It just felt like a really impactful way of telling this story, which as I say we felt was incredibly important.

“Some people clearly talk more from their personal experiences but we all feel very acutely that this is a story that still needs telling.

“The world is not cured from intolerance, far from it, so it felt like a very powerful and important story for our audience.”