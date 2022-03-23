Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas relationship timeline: Baby, bitter break-up and car ‘attack’

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien is facing high drama on screen as her character Sarah Platt wonders whether to reunite with husband Adam after his horror attack.

But what about Tina’s life off it? She’s recently been involved in a reported altercation with her ex, Ryan Thomas.

So, who is Tina O’Brien? How old is she? Is she married? And what’s the truth behind her relationship with Ryan?

When did Tina O’Brien join Corrie?

Tina joined Corrie as Sarah Platt in in 1999, for Sarah’s shocking teen pregnancy storyline.

Although Sarah was 13 at the time, Tina herself was actually 16 when she started on the soap. It meant she could play more dramatic, hard-hitting storylines.

As well as becoming a teen mum, her other big storylines included a romance with Todd Grimshaw, who ended up kissing her brother Nick Tilsley before coming out as gay.

Sarah was pregnant with Todd’s baby, but little Billy died soon after he was born.

She then started dating Todd’s brother, Jason – played by Ryan Thomas – but he jilted her at the alter. However they did eventually get hitched at a later date, but he dumped her after she planted drugs on her brother, David, in a revenge plot.

Sarah – and Tina – then left the show in 2008. Tina then went on to star in Waterloo Road and she took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2015, Tina returned to Coronation Street and Sarah began a romance with bad boy Callum Logan. That ended after he tried to rape her and was killed by Sarah’s sister-in-law Kylie Platt.

They buried his body under their house, but Sarah struggled with the guilt and suffered from post-partum psychosis after giving birth to Callum’s baby.

After a failed relationship with Gary Windass, Sarah settled down with Adam Barlow and the couple were happy – until Lydia arrived on the scene.

But can they find a way forward together?

How old is Tina O’Brien?

Tina was born on August 7, 1983 making her 38.

Recently she left fans stunned after an appearance on This Morning who all commented that she never ages!

On Twitter one wrote: “Tina O’Brien just doesn’t age! Lucky [bleep]!”

Others quickly agreed.

Adam and Tina have been together for 11 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Tina O’Brien married?

Tina married partner Adam Crofts on New Year’s Eve 2018. The couple were engaged for two years before tying the knot after meeting in a coffee shop in 2011.

They share seven-year-old son, Beau.

According to The Sun, Tina and Adam wed at a boutique hotel in Manchester with family and close friends in attendance.

Her Corrie co-stars were spotted heading to the ceremony, including Jack P Shephard – who plays Tina’s on-screen brother, David – Lucy Fallon, who plays her on-screen daughter, Bethany, Mikey North (Gary Windass) and his wife Rachael Isherwood, and Tina’s on-screen mum Helen Worth aka Gail Rodwell.

Ryan dated Tina for six years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Tina O’Brien start dating Ryan Thomas?

Tina and former partner Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw on the soap began dating in 2003.

They got together shortly after she split from co-star Bruno Langley, who was playing Todd at the time.

She fell pregnant with Ryan’s baby and left Coronation Street in 2008 to have daughter Scarlett.

However, the couple split in 2009 a year after Scarlett had been born. They had been together for six years.

Tina revealed her heartbreak over the split in an interview with new! magazine: “He said he didn’t love me any more. That I didn’t do it for him any more. Those were his words. I was devastated.”

However in 2016 Tina told The Sun: “Everyone has moved on and is in a happy place.”

“Ryan is really happy and we [Tina and Adam] are happy, so there aren’t any issues.”

She said it had “taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue” to get to that place.

They spent Christmas together in 2014 and Ryan was even invited to her wedding!

Ryan also praised Tina’s husband Adam, telling OK! Magazine he couldn’t wish for a better stepfather for Scarlett.

Describing their bond, Ryan said: “Adam is cool, he’s just a lovely guy. “As a stepfather in Scarlett’s life, I’ve hit the jackpot. She adores him.”

However it seems things have once again become tense behind the scenes.

Ryan is dating Lucy now and they are expecting their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas friends?

When Ryan announced he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, fans were convinced Tina hit out at the pair in a cryptic post on Instagram.

Ryan had posted a video of Scarlett crying as she was told she was going to be a big sister.

Days later, Tina shared a quote on Instagram – which was later deleted – leaving fans speculating that it was about Ryan and Lucy.

The quote read: “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Neither Tina nor Ryan commented, but Tina later posted another quote saying: “Don’t waste your time with explanations, people will only hear what they want to hear.”

Did Tina O’Brien smash up Ryan’s Thomas’s car?

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tina had been accused of smashing up ex Ryan’s car.

The actress is alleged to have been involved in a furious late-night row with Ryan where a baseball bat was used on his car.

According to The Sun, a wing mirror was smashed off and paintwork damaged.

Sources told the paper that tempers flared after Tina had been partying with friends.

A source said: “Ryan and Tina have a fractious relationship. They are not on good terms and that tension boiled over.

“Tina, who was at a pal’s house party, came out into the street to meet him as he drove up. Soon after that his car was damaged with the baseball bat.

“It was quite a disturbing incident and Ryan drove away as soon as he could. They’ve not spoken since and Ryan is furious.”

A source close to Ryan told the publication: “Tina and Ryan barely speak nowadays and this seems to have snapped the fragile thread their relationship was hanging by.”

ED reached out to reps for comment on the incident.

Neither star has publicly spoken about what happened, with Tina appearing on This Morning last week and staying silent on the issue.

