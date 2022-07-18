When does Surface on Apple TV+ start? Who’s in the cast?

Hold on to the edge of your seats because Apple TV+’s new thriller Surface is about to take us on a wild ride.

In the series, Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays leading role Sophie, who seeks to find out what’s beneath the surface of her picture perfect life after being involved in an accident.

The drama was co-created by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, which is also responsible for Gone Girl and Little Fires Everywhere.

So you already know it’s going to be worth a watch!

It also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen who’s known for taking on the roles of hot and charming young men (usually ones we can’t trust!).

But when does the series start, how many episodes will it be and who else is in the cast?

Surface is about a woman who wakes up from a tragic incident but doesn’t remember what happened (Credit: Apple TV+)

What is Surface on Apple TV+ about?

Surface follows a woman, Sophie, who suffered with extreme memory loss after tumbling from a boat into the ocean and hitting her head.

As she recovers, she is told by her friends and her husband that she had tried to take her own life.

However, as she tries to put the pieces of her life back together, she begins to question whether or not that’s the truth.

The plot is like a classic whodunit murder mystery, but minus the murder, as Sophie tries to find answers to her erased past.

It will surely leave us all grabbing for our notepads and pens, as we try to solve the chilling mystery…

Did someone push Sophie off the boat?

Surface on Apple TV+ stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who is in the cast?

Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw who’s perhaps best known for appearing in The Girl Before on BBC.

Viewers will also know her for her role in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

She even won a BFA Award for Best Actress in the British period drama Belle.

Gugu also played Ravonna Renslayer in Loki, Seladon in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Clea Hopkins in Touch.

Surface also features heartthrob Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays Sophie’s husband.

Oliver is a British actor who’s known for staring in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Fans may also recognise him for playing the villain in the thriller The Invisible Man.

Although you may not have seen much of him as he was invisible for most of the film!

Also joining the cast of the Surface is American actress Ari Graynor.

Ari Graynor has starred in a range of comedies including The Sitter, The Disaster Artist and Like a Boss.

She’s also known for her role in the TV series I’m Dying Up in Here.

Stephan James also stars in the Apple TV+ series.

Stephan rose to fame after he won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Race.

He’s also about to star in the film The Things They Carried alongside Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan and Bill Skarsgard.

When does Surface start on Apple TV+?

The first three episodes of Surface will stream on Friday July 29 2022.

The following episodes will drop every Friday thereafter.

The episodes will only be available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Although it is set in high-end San Francisco, Surface on Apple TV+ was shot in Vancouver (Credit: Apple TV+)

Where is Surface filmed?

The series starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen was filmed in Vancouver in July 2021.

Vancouver often serves for a stand-in for San Francisco on screen, which is where the thriller is set.

How many episodes of Surface are there on Apple TV+?

There are eight episodes of the psychological thriller in total.

The first three episodes will all debut together on the day of the release.

After that, every other episode will release weekly every Friday.

Surface will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 29 2022.

