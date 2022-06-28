Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

The brilliant Sherwood on BBC One paid tribute to Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson in the closing scenes of episode 6 – so who was he?

Viewers will know that the superb six-part series was inspired by true events.

At the beginning of episode one, the viewer was told: “This story was initially inspired by two killings which took place in the Nottinghamshire mining community where the author [James Graham] grew up.

“For the purposes of dramatisation, the characters and events have been fictionalised.”

So who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson, how did he die, and did they ever catch his killer?

Sherwood paid tribute to Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson, but who was he? (Credit: BBC One)

Sherwood tribute to Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson

Just before the end credits of Sherwood episode 6, a tribute appeared on screen.

It read: “In loving memory of Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson.

“5th July 1942 – 19th July 2004.”

This is in honour of the ex-miner killed in the real life crime that inspired the BBC series.

Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson?

Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson was an ex-miner living in Annesley Woodhouse in Nottinghamshire.

Keith, 62 at the time, was found dead on his own doorstep on July 19 2004.

His killer brutally attack him as he left his local pub in the Nottinghamshire pit village where he lived.

The death of Keith, nicknamed ‘Froggy’ by his friends, devastated the local community

The man who murdered him had stalked his movements for weeks before, so he would know when to strike.

After Keith’s death, some suspected the murder may have been as a result of his involvement in the miners’ strike of 1984.

Throughout his career, Keith had been a strikers’ recruiting sergeant.

He worked alongside the National Union of Mineworkers, and was at the forefront of the miners’ strike which eventually led to the closure of the British coal industry.

However, police later discovered that Keith’s mining history was nothing whatsoever to do with his death.

Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Alun Armstrong’s Sherwood character Gary Jackson was loosely inspired by the former miner (Credit: BBC One)

Who killed Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson?

Robert Boyer killed former miner Keith Frogson.

One of Keith’s neighbours, Robert followed him home on July 14 2004.

Robert Boyer waiting and watched for Keith, as walked back home from the pub.

The killer lay in wait with a crossbow and a Samurai sword.

Then Robert Boyer attacked Keith in cold blood.

First, the deranged killer shot Keith with a crossbow.

He then hit him repeatedly with the Samurai sword until he was dead.

Why did Robert Boyer kill Keith Frogson?

Former miner Robert Boyer, 42 at the time, had developed an unhealthy fixation on Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson.

He had convinced himself that Keith was trying to ruin his home and had caused damage to it.

His obsession resulted in him stalking Keith for a time to track him daily routine in a bid to murder him.

After his arrest, tests showed that Robert Boyer was suffering from mental health problems.

Prosecutor Andrew Easteal told the court: “He had convinced himself that Keith Ferguson was trying to dismantle his house brick by brick, that acid was being thrown at the brickwork and that a screwdriver had been used to chip away at the brick.

“He had developed a fixation with Mr Frogson.

“He was obsessed with the idea that Mr Frogson was persecuting him and trying to damage his home.

“Mr Frogson was completely innocent of this and had no idea what Boyer was thinking, or the delusions he was having.”

Did Robert Boyer hide in the woods?

After killing Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson, Robert Boyer then hid in the wood.

However, he returned two weeks later to set Keith’s home on fire.

Horrifyingly, Keith’s daughter, Rebecca, and her boyfriend, Dilshard Junaideen, were in the house at the time.

Robert returned to hide out in the woods.

However, police eventually found Robert Boyer hiding in the woods.

He was caught on August 15 2004, hiding in a shelter.

The investigation took 450 officers from eight different forces, 30 trained dogs, and helicopters with heat-detection technology.

The hunt – one of the largest in UK history – cost a total of £1.5million.

Sherwood on BBC was inspired by tragic real events (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Robert Boyer now?

A judge gave Robert Boyer an indefinite hospital order instead of a jail sentence.

A spokesman from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “It was only after very careful consideration and consultation that the prosecution team decided that evidence of Boyer’s mental condition was such that a charge of murder was not sustainable.

“A meeting then took place with the family where the reasons were fully discussed so that they would be aware of why that decision had to be made.”

Did Keith Frogson have a family?

Keith was married to wife Sally.

However, the couple split before his murder.

Keith and Sally had three children together.

These include Rachel Frogson, who rushed back from Sri Lanka after the death of her father.

Of course, Sherwood viewers will notice the similarity between Rachel and the fictional Rosie Jackson (played by Chanel Cresswell in the cast of the BBC series).

What is the true story that Sherwood is based on?

BBC One’s Sherwood is based on a tragic true story.

Writer James says: “Sherwood is essentially a six-part thriller, but it’s hugely personal to me and inspired in part by real events in my hometown in Nottinghamshire.

“I hope, and I say this as someone who was deeply affected by the story and the real killings that in part inspired the series, it will shock but also move and entertain.”

Talking about his motives for writing the series, he added: “This isn’t a literal adaptation, these are fictional characters, but it is inspired by the many stories that that real events evoked in the community.”

He reveals he consulted with the real people involved in the true crime.

James said: “We’ve been in consultation with the real people throughout.

“The first victim’s family in particular have been through this with us, and we have a really good relationship.

“I think they’ll be the first to admit that reliving this is very hard for them, but that’s why we wanted them to lead that experience.”

What other true crime murder inspired Sherwood?

In 2004, two separate and unrelated murders in a Nottinghamshire mining village launched an intensive search in an area of woodland.

Robert Boyer, then-42, was wanted in connection with the killing of former miner Keith Frogson, 62, who was found dead on his doorstep following a brutal attack as he left a local pub in the Nottinghamshire pit village where he lived.

Meanwhile officers were also searching Annesley Woods for 55-year-old Terry Rodgers, who was sought in connection with the murder of his daughter, Chanel Taylor.

The two murders were carried out within two weeks of each other, and both killers went to ground in woodland near Annesley Woodhouse.

Police eventually arrested both men and charged them with their crimes.

Sherwood is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

