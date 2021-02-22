Laurel’s ‘baby’ Daniel was in Emmerdale from 2007 until 2008. But what happened to him and who were his parents?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, February 22) Laurel went to visit little Daniel’s grave. Jai pointed out that the day before (Sunday, February 21) marked 13 years since he died.

Laurel and Jai talked about baby Daniel (Credit: ITV)

But who is Daniel? How did he die and who are his ‘other parents’ that Laurel referred to?

Who is baby Daniel in Emmerdale and who are his parents?

Baby Daniel was born August 26 2007. It was believed that Daniel was the son of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, however there was a mix up at the hospital.

Greg, Melanie and their oldest son Jake (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Daniel was actually the biological son of couple Greg and Melanie Doland.

But Laurel and Ashley ended up taking their baby home. Meanwhile Greg and Melanie took home Laurel and Ashley’s baby.

How did Daniel die?

For six months, Laurel and Ashley raised Daniel believing him to be their son.

However on February 21 2008, Laurel went to check on the baby but he found him in his cot, not breathing.

Ashley performed CPR whilst waiting for the paramedics, but he was pronounced dead.

Laurel was devastated when Daniel died (Credit: Photo ITV/Shutterstock)

After Daniel’s death, a doctor told Laurel that Daniel’s blood type was not compatible with hers. Daniel’s post-mortem revealed that the Laurel and Ashley could not be the tot’s biological parents.

A couple of months after Daniel’s death, Laurel’s mum Hilary started to become suspicious that the Doland’s son Arthur was actually Laurel and Ashley’s son.

Just as Greg and Melanie were about to go to Spain with Arthur, Laurel and Ashley told them there was a strong possibility that Arthur was their son as he was the only baby born on the same day in the hospital.

Hilary started to suspect Arthur was Laurel’s son (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

A DNA test revealed that Arthur was Laurel and Ashley’s son and they filed for custody of him.

In June 2008, a judge deemed that Laurel and Ashley were Arthur’s parents and the Doland’s were given 24 hours to hand the baby over.

Greg and Melanie soon moved to Spain after handing over Arthur and their oldest son Jake later joined them.

