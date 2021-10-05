Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants: Who is taking part in new series?

ITV’s Dancing On Ice 2022 is getting nearer – and contestants for the line up are being announced.

Dancing On Ice 2021 saw Capital FM host Sonny Jay and his skating partner Angela Egan win the series. But fans are eager to know which famous faces will taking part in the upcoming run.

Here’s who’s confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022… and who might join them.

Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants line-up

A string of performers were confirmed by ITV on Tuesday October 5.

They include rugby star Ben Foden, Love Island contestant Liberty Poole and Regan Gascoigne, son of footballer Paul.

Rachel Stevens

S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens was confirmed on today’s This Morning.

She told hosts Holly and Phil that she was nervous about doing the show.

Rachel said: “Now it now feels really real… I feel so excited by obviously really nervous.”

The star added: “The opportunity came up and i thought, how wonderful to learn a new skill.”

Rachel Stevens is doing the show! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Foden

Sportsman Ben, 36, hinted he had a little skating experience to draw upon.

He said: “I used to skate a little when I was a kid. I’d go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 and you’d always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background.

Ben is doing Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Sally Dynevor announced as first celebrity for new series

“I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!”

Love Island’s Liberty is among the contestants (Credit: ITV)

Liberty Poole

Liberty took part in Love Island 2021 on ITV2 – and has a family connection to ice skating.

She said: “I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

“I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can’t do any tricks.

“No pirouetting or anything so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.

“Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regan (@regangascoigne)

Regan Gascoigne

Singer and dancer Regan admits he has a long-held ambition to get his skates on.

He said: “Obviously I dance and love dancing but it’s the skill of this.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stef Reid MBE 🏃‍♀️Paralympian (@runjumpstefreid)

Stef Reid

Paralympian Stef Reid was another contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022. Her participation was announced on Tuesday October 5 on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

Bez likens himself to Bambi (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Bez

Bez’s involvement was confirmed on Monday October 4 during an appearance on This Morning.

He told DOI – and This Morning – hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he’s more like “Bambi on ice”.

Bez joked: “I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me.”

Sally Dynevor was the first contestant announced (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Sally Dynevor

Corrie mainstay Sally Dynevor was the first celebrity announced as having been signed up for Dancing On Ice 2022.

She was unveiled for the show on Monday October 4 on Lorraine.

The Sally Webster star said she had her ‘fingers crossed’ she would do well on the show.

Reports had speculated for some weeks Sally would be among the DOI 2022 line up. It is thought show bosses had wanted to get her on the ice for a few years.

Dancing On Ice 2022 will return to ITV in the new year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.