Tippy Packard has just joined Dancing On Ice as one of the show’s newest professionals.

But who is she and who is she partnered up with this series?

Here’s everything we know about the figure skating champion.

Tippy Packard is joining the line up this year (Credit: ITV)

Who is Tippy Packard and how is she famous?

Tippy Packard is a three-time Hong Kong figure skating champion.

The skater – whose real name is Tiffany – was born in America but, according to Instagram, now lives in Essex.

Having retired from competition, Tippy then toured more than 40 countries as a show skater.

The World Figure Skating star has also been working with Holiday On Ice recently, which is one of Europe’s biggest skating shows.

Now the 25 year old is taking on the role as a professional dancer for Dancing On Ice.

With her vast knowledge and experience in training and teaching on the ice, Tippy is excited to start coaching on the hit ITV show.

She announced the news on her Instagram and wrote: “I am so thrilled to finally announce that I will be joining the amazing Dancing On Ice family!

“Who would have thought from a pink crayon to an Asian warrior I would end up here!”

Tippy Packard and Kye Whyte will be dancing together on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splash News)

Who is she partnered with?

Tippy will be joining the ice with Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte.

Kye Whyte won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and now he’s taking a chance on the hit winter show.

Tippy shared the thrilling news on her Instagram.

Under a picture of the duo on the ice, she said: “Putting his racing bike aside for a pair of skates… I am so happy to be partnering up with the fearless @Kyewhyte.”

We’re excited to see this dynamic pair work as a team on the ice!

Tippy Packard is a three-time Hong Kong champion (Credit: Youtube)

Do she have a boyfriend?

Tippy has kept her private life very much to herself, posting pictures of her travels and work to her social media pages.

She has posted a few pictures of a pretty hunky man, though, including one back in October 2021 where she declared that Chris – who we presume is her boyfriend – doesn’t like her being “soppy”.

Tippy also appeared to have a blinging diamond on her ring finger.

So could Chris be more than just a boyfriend – we hope all becomes clear soon!

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm on ITV.

