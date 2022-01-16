Robin Johnstone has returned to Dancing On Ice this year as one of the skating professionals.

The figure skating star is eager to win this series after an early elimination last year.

But who is Robin Johnstone and who is she married to?

Robin is partnered with Ben Foden this year (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice professionals: Who is Robin Johnstone?

The star started skating when she was just two years old and decided to go pro when she was 20.

Robin worked with many big names like the Toronto Ice Theatre, Paramount Canadas Wonderland and even Disney On Ice.

The skating superstar also performed as part of Cirque Du Soleil and Holiday On Ice casts.

She first appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2013 and 2014 and returned back to the show last year.

Robin Johnstone won a golden ticket last year with partner Rufus Hound (Credit: ITV)

Who has she been partnered up with?

The ice skating pro danced with Gareth Thomas and Joe Pasquale in her 2013 and 2014 appearances.

In 2021 she was also partnered up with comedian Rufus Hound.

The pair started off really well as they won a golden ticket in the first episode that gave them a pass to the next round.

However, the show ended up receiving over 300 Ofcom complaints after Rufus made a brutal quip.

Rufus was was asked by host Phillip Scofield if he had ever imagined being on the ice, crying over a golden ticket.

Viewers weren’t particularly happy when he replied: “Mate, we live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children. This is the least crazy thing.”

Rufus was later forced to leave the show after he got COVID.

What did Robin say about the early Dancing on Ice exit?

After Rufus was forced to quit, Robin took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star – although she didn’t mention his comment which drew criticism,

“I just want to thank everyone who was supporting Rufus and I this year unfortunately you can not predict what may happen in these crazy times and I’m very sorry Rufus and I can’t continue with @dancingonice,” she said.

“I’m very proud of everything he’s learned and thank you for our fun laughs on the ice.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t perform this weeks fun number we had! Rufus I’m so glad you are doing well and thank you to everyone at @itv for keeping everyone safe we are ever grateful to have this opportunity to bring smiles and fun to everyone.

“Looking forward to joining the pros in a few weeks to skate some fabulous numbers and come back for one last skate and spin with Rufus in the final.”

Robin Johnstone is partnered up with Ben Foden this year (Credit: Splash News)

Who is she partnered up with this series?

Robin has revealed that she is coupled with rugby player Ben Foden.

She announced the news on her Instagram and captioned it: “Had the best time meeting my @dancingonice partner! @ben_foden ! Can’t wait to get to work.”

Is she married?

Robin is married to her Dancing On Ice co star Andy Buchanan and she has been for almost 14 years.

Their fairy-tale romance started when they met on the rink for Disney On Ice.

They later got married and began their double act, skating together as Jasmine and Aladdin and starring together in the acro-skating circus show Crystal.

