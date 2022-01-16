Brendyn Hatfield is back with a host of other professionals for another series of Dancing On Ice.

The ice skater wowed the judges last year with his partner Lady Leshurr, as the pair won the perfect score of 40.

But will he be able to impress the judges again?

Here’s everything we know about the skating superstar Brendyn Hatfield.

Dancing On Ice professionals: Who is Brendyn Hatfield?

Brendyn Hatfield is a professional ice skater who’s known for playing the roles of Aladdin and Woody on Disney On Ice.

As well as his skating career, Brendyn has also been a cinematographer and editor.

He has worked on lot’s of projects including the short film My Name Is Tommy.

Who has Brendyn been partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Brendyn has only been a part of the hit ITV series for two years.

The ice skating pro joined Dancing On Ice in 2020 where he was partnered up with newscaster Lucrezia Millarini.

The pair really enjoyed dancing together, however, she was the second celebrity to be booted off.

He was then coupled with British rapper Lady Leshurr last year, where they scored the perfect 40 in the semi-final.

However, on the same night, the judges took a vote and decided to kick the couple off the show.

Who is Brendyn partnered with this year?

The skating professional is paired up with former member of S Club 7 Rachel Stevens.

He announced the exciting news on his Instagram.

Under a sweet photo of the pair, he captioned it: “Finally able to announce my partner for this season of Dancing On Ice! The one, the only, @msrachelstevens!”

He continued: “I literally can’t wait to start creating our future routines together!”

The couple are thrilled to be working together and, when asked if she was going to enjoy working with a partner, Rachel replied: “I love that I’m going to have a partner in crime.

“I can’t wait to learn all of the routines– although I am a bit scared of the headbanger.”

The two will be competing in the second week of the show – and Rachel has admitted that she does have some previous skating experience.

So could we see the pair lifting the trophy?

“When I was 10 I skated,” she revealed.

“I got really into it and I got my own boots. I used to go with friends and I really fell in love with it but you know when you’re that age you have no fear,” she said.

Rachel added: “I moved on to something else and didn’t stick with it but I really loved it.

“When I got back on the ice recently for the first time for Dancing On Ice I was definitely wobbly. It was only 15 mins on the ice but it was lovely and super relaxing and calm,” she said.

Is Dancing on Ice star Brendyn Hatfield married?

Brendyn is married to fellow Dancing On Ice professional Jessica Hatfield.

Jessica is a reserve dancer, meaning she’ll be there to step in if any Dancing on Ice professionals suffer an injury.

Brendyn met Jessica when they were both touring with Disney on Ice and they performed worldwide together as Aladdin and Jasmine.

