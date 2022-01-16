Dancing On Ice returns to our screens today (January 16) with another exciting line-up of famous contestants.

This series, the stars will be facing some tough competition as the line-up features big names including Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt.

Also competing in the show is TV presenter Ria Hebden.

When asked why she decided to give Dancing On Ice a go, she said: “It’s such an opportunity.

“It’s always a really aspirational and uplifting show at a cold time of the year when there’s nothing much fun on the telly.”

Ria is thrilled to be taking part in the hit winter series, but does she have what it takes to win?

Here’s everything we know about the journalist.

Ria Hebden is a TV presenter on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice contestants: Who is Ria Hebden?

Ria is known for her presenting slot on ITV’s Lorriane every Friday.

She also co-presented All Around Britain with Alex Beresford.

Ria’s passion for diversity and her hard work has also won her many award nominations in recent years.

She was even nominated for the New Talent Award at the 2019 Women in Film & Television Awards.

Ria owns her own production company

Ria Hebden also has her own production company – Carpe Diem Media.

This is where she produces her digital talk show, Wonder Women TV.

On her talk show, Ria has interviewed an impressive list of celebrities.

Ria talked with Sandy Toksvig and Kim Cattrall about the #MeToo movement.

She also interviewed Idris Elba and John Boyega about the ongoing diversity issue in British television.

Wonder Women TV also hosts an annual live event called Wonder Women Live.

This is where they try to bring together women in the TV and creative industries.

Ria has announced that her skating partner is Lukasz Rozycki (Credit: ITV)

Who is Ria’s partner on Dancing On Ice and can she skate?

Ria can’t wait to compete on the “biggest, sparkliest show ever”.

She told ITV: “This is an exciting challenge where I’m hoping to go on a journey and learn lot’s about myself.”

The TV presenter also announced that her skating partner is Lukasz Rozycki.

She shared the news on her Instagram after he surprised her on Lorraine.

She captioned the post: “I’m thrilled to be partnered with @icelukasz on @dancingonice. I cannot believe he surprised me live on national TV! I had no clue!”

When it comes to skating experience, Ria admits she’s tried it as a child, and more recently at a festive open-air pop-up ice rink in London.

So it seems she’s by no means pro…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria Hebden (@riahebden)

Does Ria Hebden have children?

Ria is married to husband Mark and the couple have two children together, Noah and Lula.

Ria prefers to keep her family life private, but she’s excited for them to be cheering her on during her time on the ice.

She said: “Noah is 11 and Lula is four and I’m always saying to them: ‘You’ve got to try new things’ and encouraging them and supporting them.

“It will be really nice to go on this journey and have them supporting me.”

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm on ITV.

