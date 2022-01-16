Joe Johnson joined the Dancing On Ice professionals line up last year.

This series, Joe, 27, has returned with the determination to win and show off his skating capabilities.

But he be able to impress the judges with his new skating partner?

Here’s everything we know about the skating star and who he is coupled with.

Joe Johnson was one of the first skaters to compete in an openly LGBTQ team (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice professionals: Who is Joe Johnson?

Joe Johnson is a professional ice skater based in Colorado.

He started competing as a figure skating duo in 2013 with his partner Karina Manta.

The pair have competed in Skate America, the US International Classic, US National Championships and the Midwestern Sectional Championships.

They even had the chance to perform with Cirque du Soleil in 2019.

In 2019, the dynamic pair also made history by being the first openly LGBTQ duo to compete at the US Figure Skating Championships.

Karina has revealed she is bisexual and is in a relationship with a woman who she calls her “best friend”.

Joe Johnson is partnered with Liberty Poole this year (Credit: ITV)

Who is he paired with?

Joe joined the Dancing On Ice cast last year and was coupled with Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

Amy bravely stepped in to replace Denise Van Outen after she injured herself, however, the pair were booted off the show shortly after.

This year, Joe is partnered with Love Island star Liberty Poole.

Liberty is thrilled to be a part of the hit winter series and told ITV: “Ice skating is something that I enjoy doing and I’ve always wanted to get better at it.

“This show is perfect for me, advancing my skills.”

Joe was also excited to share the news and gushed on Instagram: “Finally met my partner for this season of @dancingonice, @libertypoolex!

“She’s such a sweetheart and has so much wonderful energy, I can’t wait to see what we can do together!”

Is Joe Johnson single?

The talented figure skater has come out on social media in recent years and he was one of the first skaters to compete in an openly LGBTQ team.

He told OutSports in 2018: “I just kind of started talking about it on social media one day because it stopped being convenient to skirt around. I certainly didn’t feel obligated.”

Joe also revealed that he had a boyfriend at the time.

He said: “His name is Zac, he’s my boyfriend, and he’s adorable. We met in March and it’s been a happy few months.”

However, it is not known if Joe and Zac are still together.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) on ITV at 6.30pm.

