Matt Evers has been one of the professionals on Dancing On Ice since 2006 – but did you know he was once married to a woman?

At the age of 42, Matt came out as gay – so why did he wait so long to share the news with the public?

Of course, Matt made TV history when he was part of the first-ever same-sex couple of Dancing on Ice.

He’s certainly come a long way from his debut on the show in 2006.

Who is Matt Evers and how is he famous?

Matt Evers is an American sportsman who specialises in ice skating and has been on DOI since its inception in 2006.

He became famous by winning the junior pairs title at the 1998 US Championships.

He then went on to pursue a career in showbiz by working on Broadway, modelling and starring in films including Blades Of Glory.

Since 2006, Matt has been a professional dancer for the hit show Dancing On Ice, this year taking part in his 14th series.

Matt Evers made Dancing On Ice history in 2020

Matt Evers and his partner Ian “H” Watkins became the first-ever same-sex couple to feature on the show in 2020.

Even though they made TV history, Matt and Steps singer Ian H Watkins were still the seventh couple to be eliminated.

But we’ll never forget their lively routines and amazing chemistry together.

Who is he partnered up with in 2022 and who has been with before?

The pro skater won Dancing On Ice with Suzanne Shaw in 2008. He came second when he skated with Jorgie Porter in 2012.

He was also paired up with TOWIE icon Gemma Collins in 2019 when she had that epic ice fall.

This year, Matt has revealed he’s been partnered up with Corrie star Sally Dynevor.

He shared the exciting news on his instagram.

Alongside a photo of the pair he wrote: “From cobbles to the ice…I’m so excited to work with the legend that is @sallydynevor.”

Speaking about taking part in the show, Sally revealed she’s looking forward to the lifts.

“I know this is going to sound really silly but when I did a practice skate with the coach, he picked me up and spun me around and put me down on the ice and I burst into tears,” she said.

“I just thought how wonderful, when do you get to be picked up and spun around? You just don’t, especially when you’re my age.

“That was wonderful. So I’m really looking forward to the lifts and spins and all of those things.”

Is Matt Evers married?

Matt was previously married to a woman.However, not a lot of details on the relationship have been made public.

However, just before the 2018 series of DOI, Matt came out as gay in an issue of Attitude Magazine.

He also opened up abut the heartbreaking reason for not being honest about his sexuality.

He stated that it was because of the way his uncle, an openly gay man who passed away from an AIDS-related illness, was treated.

“I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn’t something bad,” he said.

Matt explained in the interview that his uncle was “banished” from his family because of their strict religious beliefs. Shortly afterwards he tragically died.

He said: “He was part of the original San Francisco and New York Fire Island crowd back in the 70s and 80s. I didn’t know I was gay at the time. But when he was dying it hit me really hard that he didn’t know the love of his mum, my grandmother.

“They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible belt. I wasn’t aware of why his passing and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay. It’s scary, the difference between generations.”

Since then, Matt has kept his private life to himself but it is thought that he is currently single.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30p on ITV.

