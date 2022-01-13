Brendan Cole ‘pushing boundaries and will want to win Dancing On Ice like fellow Strictly star’

Dancing On Ice contender Brendan Cole hopes to equal another fellow Strictly star who has already thrived on the ITV series.

According to DOI‘s Dan Whiston, Brendan is determined to switch seamlessly from the dance floor to the ice rink.

And he reckons Brendan, 45, is ‘pushing boundaries’ to go all out and win, just like James Jordan did in 2019.

James Jordan won Dancing On Ice in 2019 (Credit: DOI YouTube)

Brendan Cole assessed by Dancing On Ice creative director Dan Whiston

Dan told The Sun that Brendan is “brilliant” to work with on the rink. And also noted how hard he worked and dedicates himself to training.

Furthermore, Dan indicated James’ success should spur dance star Brendan – partnered with Vanessa Bauer – on to excel himself.

Dan said: “[Brendan’s] not said this but I know he’ll be thinking ‘right, James has done it, I can do it’. And there’ll be competition on that basis as well as the rest of the people who are in the show. He’s really got it between his teeth and he’s giving it everything he’s got.”

Brendan Cole and Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Brendan is up there’

Dan also noted how Brendan shares the same “magic” and dance “presence” on the ice.

And he also reckons the New Zealand dancer is “up there” among the top contenders for the series. Dan also hailed Brendan for his creativity and will to win.

Brendan’s got ideas he’s bringing to the ice that we would normally see on Strictly.

Dan continued: “[Brendan’s] pushing boundaries, he’s got ideas he’s bringing to the ice that we would normally see on Strictly.

“It’s very exciting to introduce someone like Brendan because not only does he have his dance background he’s got that real grit and determination and competitive attitude which I think adds that excitement to the show.”

Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022?

As well as Brendan, a favourite to win with some bookies, other celebrities taking part in DOI 2022 include Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

They will be joined by Corronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and Olympian Kye Whyte.

Also taking part will be Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, rugby player Ben Foden, entertainment correspondent Ria Hebden, The Vamps’ Connor Ball, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Regan Gascoigne.

Dancing On Ice 2022 begins on ITV on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

