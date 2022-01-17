Dancing On Ice stars pay tribute to former pro skater Sean Rice as he dies aged 49

Dancing On Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the sad news of his death.

The professional skater previously appeared on the ITV series between 2011 and 2012.

According to his close friends, Sean died at the age of 49 on January 14.

Dancing On Ice stars have rushed to pay tribute to former skater Sean Rice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice passes away

Frankie Poultney, a fellow skater and a close friend to Sean, shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday (January 15).

Alongside a clip of the skater on the ice, Frankie wrote: “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great.

“An epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20yrs – Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22.”

We lost a true larger than life great

She went on: “Gone too soon but we will Love You For A Thousand Years – all our thoughts are with Signey & Jodeyne.”

Frankie also included a link to a fundraising page in memory of Sean.

The page bio read: “The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband and poppa bear. It’s with immense sadness to say that Sean Rice has passed away.

Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI has passed away. The world will miss your amazing energy and you healing hands. All my love to J and S. x

“Sean was a passionate, larger than life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him. It’s with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.”

Sean is survived by his wife Jodeyne Higgins and their daughter Signey.

The fundraising page continued: “So many people have reached out asking how they can help and so we have set up this go fund account to support Jodeyne and Signey at this time.

Tributes pour in for Sean

“Let’s take care of them the same way Sean always took care of others.”

Sean’s former Dancing On Ice co-stars also shared their condolences.

Chemmy Alcott, who was previously partnered with Sean, wrote: “Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI has passed away.

“The world will miss your amazing energy and you healing hands. All my love to J and S.”

Professional skater Matt Evers described Sean as “one of the best”.

He tweeted: “One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you.”

Sean was also partnered with newsreader Angela Rippon during his time on the show.

