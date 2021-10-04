Bez announced as DAncing On Ice star
TV

Dancing On Ice: Happy Mondays star Bez announced as second contestant

The star was announced on This Morning

By Rebecca Carter

Bez has been announced as the second Dancing On Ice contestant for next year’s series.

The Happy Mondays star shared the news on Monday’s This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Bez, 57, admitted he’s more like “Bambi on ice” and doesn’t know how he got picked by bosses.

Bez announces he's doing Dancing On Ice
Happy Mondays star Bez is the second Dancing On Ice contestant (Credit: ITV)

Bez signs up to Dancing On Ice 2022

Speaking on This Morning, Bez said: “I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Sally Dynevor announced as first celebrity for new series

In addition, Bez went on to say: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m learning a new skill.

“This is going to be a whole new experience for me.”

Bez announces he's doing Dancing On Ice
Bez announced his Dancing On Ice stint on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice line-up

Meanwhile, viewers were thrilled to see Bez sign up to the programme.

One person said on Twitter: “Dancing On Ice just got very interesting with Bez as a contestant.”

In addition, another wrote: “Ahh love Bez cant wait to see him on it.”

After that, a third added: “What an absolute delight #Bez was on #ITV #Thismorning. I’m sure he will be great on #DancingOnIce very entertaining.”

One predicted: “Bez is either going to be surprisingly good at #DancingOnIce, or he’ll last about a week…”

Bez to do Dancing On Ice
Viewers are thrilled over Bez’s Dancing On Ice stint (Credit: ITV)

Who else is doing Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, earlier today (October 4), Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor was announced as the first contestant.

Appearing on Lorraine, Sally spoke about joining the show.

She said: “This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is.

“I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

Sally Dynevor announced as first Dancing On Ice star
Sally Dynevor was announced as the first Dancing On Ice star (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2022: Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor ‘signs up’ for series

When does Dancing On Ice start?

The new series will likely begin early next year.

Are you excited to see Bez on Dancing On Ice? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

strictly news
Strictly news: James Jordan hits out at Johannes and John as viewers slam ‘embarrassing’ judges
Susanna Reid
Susanna Reid gives update on Piers Morgan’s Good Morning Britain replacement
Phillip Schofield wife
Is This Morning host Phillip Schofield still married to wife Stephanie? How many kids do they have?
Viewers were bowled over by Zina's looks (Credit: ITV)
Family Fortunes distracted by ‘super-hot’ contestant Zina
Sally Dynevor announced as first Dancing On Ice star
Dancing On Ice: Sally Dynevor announced as first celebrity for new series
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka Marquez addresses claims he and Katie McGlynn ‘aren’t getting on’