Alexandra Schauman joined Dancing On Ice in 2010 as one of the professionals and has wowed us with her exceptional performances ever since.

The skater has won many figure skating awards over the years – and she’s even managed to win the show twice.

No doubt fans will be glued to the TV again this series to see if she can bag another win.

But how much do we know about the skating sensation and is it true that she married her co-star?

Alexandra Schauman has been one of the professionals on Dancing On Ice since 2010 (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing on Ice professionals: Who is Alexandra Schauman and why is she famous?

Alexandra is a Finnish figure skating competitor and has been winning awards since she was a teenager.

In 1996 she placed seventh in the Finnish Championships, which is when she first became a star skater.

Since then, Alexandra has been a part of the Dancing On Ice family and has blown us all away with her incredibly choreographed routines.

Alexandra won Dancing On Ice with James Jordan in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Who has Alexandra been partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Alexandra first joined Dancing On Ice in 2010 where she was paired with Good Morning Britain‘s Dr Hilary Jones.

The pair lasted until week six until they were eliminated from the competition.

Alex also managed to win the show in 2020 with her partner Joe Swash – but the series wasn’t without accident or injury.

Alex had to pull out of the show – briefly – after being injured in a “freak fall”.

She posted on social media: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to an injury that I endured after a freak fall.”

However, she came back stronger and ended up lifting the trophy with Joe.

Alex is paired with The Vamps star Connor Ball (Credit: ITV)

This was her second victory in a row after she won with Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan in 2019.

Alex was injured in that run too, when James dropped her.

The skater was seen by a medic and eventually given the all clear to skate.

Who is Alex partnered up with this series?

This year, Alexandra is coupled with The Vamps’ bass guitarist Connor Ball.

The pair have been posting their progress on the ice to Instagram and it looks like they’re getting on really well.

Alongside a photo of the pair on the rink, Alexandra wrote: “Buzzing to finally be able to announce my ice skating partner for @dancingonice 2022…”

She continued to write: “He really blew me away on the ice. I love that he is fearless and up for trying new things so watch this space. We are ready to work hard for you guys.”

Alexandra is married to her co-star Lukasz Rozycki (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Alex’s skater husband?

Alexandra is married to her Dancing On Ice co-star Lukasz Rozycki.

The couple have been together for nearly 20 years and they both enjoy sharing sweet photos of each other on their social media.

Lukasz is a Polish figure skater who kicked off his career as a pairs skater.

He then went on to join the hit show in 2011 – a year after Alexandra joined.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) on ITV at 6.30pm.

