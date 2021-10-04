Dancing On Ice has signed up Sally Dynevor as the first celebrity for the 2022 series.

Coronation Street actress Sally appeared on Monday’s Lorraine to share the news and said she hopes she’ll be good on the show.

Sally will be taking to the ice and following in the footsteps of some of her co-stars including Samia Longchambon, Faye Brookes and Lisa George.

Dancing On Ice 2022: Sally Dynevor signs up

Lorraine Kelly said: “I think you’ll be really good in this you know.”

Sally replied: “Fingers crossed, Lorraine.”

It comes after reports claimed Sally would be doing the programme next year.

A source told The Sun: “ITV have been keen to get Sally on the ice for a number of years and she has tried out in the past, but they haven’t been able to make it work.

“She’s finally ready to do it now though and is already taking it very seriously and has been hitting the ice rink most Sundays.

“Sally is one of Corrie’s best-loved stars, her daughter Phoebe is also now a household name so the timing couldn’t be better.”

Fans of the show are thrilled to have Sally as the first contestant.

Sally follows in the footsteps of other Corrie stars, including Lisa George and Samia Longchambon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said on Twitter: “@dancingonice that’s early revealing the competitors. First up Sally from Coronation Street. Good luck.”

Another wrote: “It’s #Corrie‘s @sallydynevor congratulations!!!! Looking forward to watching you on #DancingOnIce.”

A third added: “@sallydynevor first contestant revealed for new series of #dancingonice!”

Sally is known for playing Sally Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street.

She has played the character since 1986.

When does Dancing On Ice start?

The new series of Dancing On Ice will likely begin early next year.

Based on previous series, we could see the programme back on our screens in January 2022.

