Brendan Cole has swapped his dancing shoes for ice skates as he takes to the white slippery stuff in the new series of Dancing in Ice.

Best known for his long-running stint on Strictly Come Dancing, some have said that Brendan has an advantage because of his dance training.

How that translates to the ice, though, remains to be seen.

Here’s all we know about the Strictly favourite…

Brendan Cole is known for his competitive, fiery nature (Credit: ITV)

Is Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole married?

He is indeed, to the lovely Zoe.

The couple married in 2010 and now have two kids together – daughter Aurelia, 10, and son Dante, three.

His love life has been the subject of many newspaper headlines, though, after becoming the first person to ever fall foul of the Strictly curse.

Brendan joined the show as a professional dancer when it started back in 2004.

Back then he was engaged to fellow pro Camilla Dallerup.

However, they called it off amid rumours Brendan and celebrity partner Natasha Kaplinsky had grown close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta)

What has Brendan said about Natasha Kaplinsky?

They denied having an affair, but Camilla called the split “a mini death”.

Brendan said: “I’ve never talked about what relationship Natasha and I had on the show. What I did learn is that Strictly is not reality. It’s a television show where emotions are very much heightened.

“I didn’t cross any lines with Natasha. I was single. Camilla had ended the relationship very early on in the series so what happened happened after that.

“It was a harrowing time – winning the show as much as my friendship with Natasha. On the other hand it was like, Holy Moses. It can ruin a marriage so easily.”

Natasha met and married husband Justin in August 2005 and they now have two children together.

Brendan was part of the Strictly family for 15 series (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Brendan Cole leave Strictly?

Brendan was axed from Strictly Come Dancing in January 2018, having been on the show since it started in 2004.

He said his sacking was an “editorial decision”.

Read more: The biggest scandals and fall outs to ever hit Dancing on Ice

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly at the time, he said: “This is quite hard to talk about.

“The BBC hasn’t renewed my contract – we get renewed year on year – and they made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show.

“I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it.

“I’ve always known this day would come… I’m sure I’ll never know the ins and outs. I’m a very strong character within the show, I have my strong views.”

So why was he sacked?

Brendan has alluded to the fact that he thinks a row with head judge Shirley Ballas contributed to his departure from the BBC dance show.

Before his departure was announced there were rumours of a rift over Shirley’s comments towards Brendan and celebrity partner Charlotte Hawkins.

Shirley denied the claims, though.

Read more: The Strictly professionals who’ve left the show – and the reasons they quit/were axed

She said at the time: “I’m just sorry that he happened to think my critiques were personal when in actual fact they are not.

“My views are in order to help people improve, I want to see people improve, I want to see their journey.

“I’m the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m not he person who hires and fires.”

Who else did Brendan fall out with on the show?

Brendan was always a fiery character on the show and become embroiled in many heated debates during his time on the show.

When Brendan was partnered with Lulu he called her “not a particularly nice person”.

There were rumours of bickering backstage when he was partnered with Anastasia.

The singer added fuel to the fire when she admitted she was in touch with everyone from the series except Brendan.

He also had a high-profile falling out with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Has Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole fallen out with Ben Foden?

Ahead of the start of the new series rumours were rife that Brendan and fellow DOI star Ben Foden had become embroiled in a row.

It’s said to have happened when Ben suggested Brendan snubbed the WhatsApp group set up for the cast of 2022.

A source claimed: “Ben messaged everyone privately on Instagram and said: ‘If you want to join a chat, send me your number.’

“So, whoever hasn’t joined obviously hasn’t given their number. So, Ben called him out I think.”

Brendan Cole has been paired with Vanessa Bauer on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who is Brendan Cole skating with on Dancing on Ice?

Brendan is skating with Vanessa Bauer, who has said she’s thrilled to be partnered with someone as “dedicated” as Brendan.

Of course, as DOI fans will know, Vanessa hasn’t been immune to headlines and Dancing in Ice curse rumours.

She was linked to her celebrity partner Wes Nelson and accused of “tactical dumping” when she split from her boyfriend just before their first skate.

Vanessa has since denied they were anything other than skating partners.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm.

Who are you backing to win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.