Dancing On Ice viewers all made the same complaint about Oti Mabuse during last night’s show (Sunday, January 16).

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer made her long-awaited debut as a judge on the show last night.

Dancing On Ice returns

Oti made her judging debut last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice returned last night as 12 new celebrities will take to the ice to compete for the trophy.

Six celebrities skated last night, with Brendan Cole pulling in the highest score of 30.5.

Meanwhile, Bez received the lowest score on the night – a meagre 12.5.

It wasn’t just the celebrities making their debuts last night. A new judge made their first appearance on the show too – Oti.

The South African dancer was given a big welcome by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, as well as the audience, at the start of the show.

But while everyone in the studio seemed happy to see Oti, not everyone watching at home was as impressed with the star.

Viewers complain about Oti Mabuse

Oti’s scoring was criticised (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were all complaining about the same thing when it came to Oti last night.

Many were seriously unimpressed by the star’s judging, with them believing that the 31-year-old’s scoring was all over the place!

“Oti I love you but what’s with this scoring bff,” one viewer tweeted.

“Oti’s scoring being very blindly throwing darts at a dartboard,” another joked.

“Funny that Oti hasn’t read the scoring rule book yet. You would think she would have read that before the first show,” a third wrote.

“Think Oti is pulling her scores from thin air tonight! Bizarre scoring,” another said.

What else has Oti Mabuse been up to?

2022 is set to be busy for Oti (Credit: ITV)

2022 is gearing up to be a huge year for Oti.

Not only has the star signed on to be a judge on Dancing On Ice, but she’s also set to host her own TV show later this year too.

It was announced last week that the dancer would be fronting a new matchmaking show, Romeo & Duet, on ITV.

With Oti’s 2022 already looking busy, many Strictly Come Dancing fans fear the star won’t be returning to dance on the show later this year.

Oti spoke about her Strictly plans last week – though she didn’t give a concrete answer as to whether she would be back for the show’s 2022 series.

“There will be an announcement that will be made later, but for me, as a person in entertainment, I really want to learn and grow and I want a long career, especially in this country,” she told the Mirror.

She then said that she wants to “do as much as she can” while she’s still popular.

