Lukasz Rozycki has been one of the professionals on Dancing On Ice since 2011.

After a hiatus from competing on the show, he returned in 2019, but could this be year that he finally skates to victory?

Here’s everything we know about the ice skating champion Lukasz Rozycki.

Lukasz Rozycki has been a professional on Dancing On Ice since 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing on Ice professionals: Who is Lukasz Rozycki?

Lukasz Rozycki is a Polish figure skater.

He started skating when he was five years old and kicked off his career as a pairs skater in the year 2000.

The ice skating star has also bagged many awards, including winning bronze in the Junior Grand Prix and representing Poland at the Junior World Championships.

However, so far his only Dancing on Ice accolade is to be the first pro skater on the show to be eliminated first two years in a row!

Lukasz Rozycki and his old partner Didi Conn still keep in touch (Credit: Splash News)

Who has he been partnered with before?

Lukasz first joined the show in 2011 where he was partnered up with Elen Rivas.

He was also coupled with EastEnders star Laila Morse in 2012.

However, the couple finished in 15th place because Laila sustained a rib injury.

He was then paired with Olympian Beth Tweddle and make the final, eventually coming in third place.

Lukasz then decided to take a small break from the ITV show, until he reappeared in 2019.

Upon his return, he was coupled with Grease actress Didi Conn and, even though they were the third couple to be eliminated, they still keep in touch with each other.

The 2020 series saw him partnered with Trisha Goddard – they were the first to leave.

Last year, the professional figure skater was partnered up with singer Myleene Klass and the pair where gutted to find out they were the first to be eliminated again.

Who is he partnered with this series?

This year, Lucasz is coupled with Lorraine star Ria Hebden.

Ria found out about her partner after Lucasz gave her a surprise visit on Lorraine and the pair have been updating their progress on Instagram ever since.

After the surprise, Ria shared a sweet photo of the two and captioned it: “TA DA!! I’m thrilled to be partnered with @icelukasz on @dancingonice.

“I cannot believe he surprised live on national TV! I had no clue!”

Lukasz Rozycki and his wife Alexandra Schauman (Credit: Splash News)

Did Lukasz marry his co-star?

Lukasz is married to Finnish figure skater Alexandra Schauman – but they actually wed way before DOI.

Alexandra is also a professional skater on Dancing On Ice and she’s been a part of the cast since 2010.

The pair have been together for almost 20 years and they’ve been skating as a duo for 17 years.

