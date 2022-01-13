New Dancing On Ice first look teaser clip shows ‘terrified’ celebrities take to the ice

It’s not long until the new series of Dancing On Ice sashays onto our TV screens.

And just to add to our excitement, the show has released a new teaser clip ahead of the series opener on Sunday (January 16).

In it, a host of celebs describe their feelings before the big day, with many of them saying they’re “terrified”. But what else does the clips show?

Sally Dynevor said she can’t believe she’s doing it (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in the new series of Dancing On Ice and who’s in it?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host the skating competition, with 12 new celebs taking to the ice.

Furthermore, there’s a change on the judging panel, too.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse will take the place of John Barrowman.

So it’s all set up for an exciting series ahead, with the first six celebs skating this weekend and then the second batch of six showing off their skills the weekend after.

What does the clip show?

The clip shows a selection of celebs from the first group to compete.

With Brendan Cole saying he’s ready to skate, Olympic BMX cyclist Kye White confidently proclaims: “I’m here to win it”.

Corrie star Sally Dynevor also chips in, saying that she can’t quite believe she’s skating on live TV.

And when she trains with the legendary Christopher Dean, she can’t believe that either!

Liberty Poole meanwhile is seen taking a tumble and says she’s “terrified”.

Phil and Holly host the show (Credit: ITV)

Is Dancing On Ice more dangerous than Strictly?

In the lead-up to the start of the series, co-host Phil appeared to take a swipe at Strictly.

He said in an interview: “I love Strictly but compared to the skills that are required for Dancing On Ice it’s a walk in the park.

“[With Dancing On Ice] you have the possibility of real danger, real injury.”

He also made reference to some footage – shown in the new clip – of Happy Monday star Bez smashing his head on the ice after a fall.

“It’s one of those things but you don’t see that on Strictly. Dancing On Ice is really dangerous.”