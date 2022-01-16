Holly Willoughby declares ‘watch this space’ as she lifts lid on Dancing on Ice romances

Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby has revealed that she likes nothing more than when people “fall in love” on the show.

And she’s predicted that it could happen during the 2022 series.

As famous as Strictly Come Dancing for the infamous show “curse”, Holly looked to previous contestant Kevin Kilbane, who fell in love with partner Brianne Delcourt.

The pair are now expecting their second baby together.

What did Holly Willoughby say about Dancing on Ice?

Holly said she’s looking forward to seeing love blossom on the ice.

“There is nothing better than that when people actually start falling in love,” she said.

“Who knows if it’s going to happen, I don’t know why it happens, I think we have a great success rate and obviously Brianne went on and had a baby.

“So yes, I think watch this space.”

Holly on Oti Mabuse joining the show

The Dancing on Ice host said she doesn’t think Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse needs any advice when it comes to joining the judging panel.

“I think Oti is going to be fantastic. I am a huge fan of hers on everything she does, I think she’s got a wonderful energy and I think she will bring that to the ice and will be a fantastic addition to the panel,” she said.

Holly added: “I honestly don’t think she needs any advice.

“She’s one of those people that whatever she turns her hand to she excels at and we know she’s a brilliant teacher and gives really good guidance.

“I think being a judge is all about giving guidance because you give those scores in order for them to go away and work on something and come back the next week.

“So in a way she is still going to be teaching but just in a different way.”

Holly Willoughby is back with Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice 2022 (Credit: ITV)

How did Holly Willoughby rise to fame?

Brighton-born Holly started her career as a model, starting out in teen magazines and graduating to underwear campaigns with the likes of Pretty Polly.

Moving into TV, Holly started out as a kids’ TV presenter, with CITV’s Ministry of Mayhem with Stephen Mulhern bringing her big break in 2004.

It was also on this show that she met her future husband – but more on that later.

Holly started on Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield on series one in 2006.

She’s hosted The Xtra Factor, Streetmate and appeared as a team captain on Celebrity Juice.

In 2009 she replaced Fern Britton on This Morning, appearing alongside Phil ever since.

She’s written a series of children’s books, covered for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity and founded her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

Holland husband Dan Baldwin have three children together (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Holly married to and how old are her kids?

Holly met future husband Dan Baldwin on Ministry of Mayhem, where he was one of the show’s producers.

Three years after meeting the pair tied the knot, in August 2007.

Holly recently admitted: “‘I have a very happy relationship with my husband. I love him, I still fancy him – which is fantastic.”

Two years after their wedding, their first child – son Harry – was born.

Daughter Belle followed in 2011, with son Chester joining the family in 2014.

Is Holly leaving This Morning soon?

Well apparently she is… but not for good!

It’s claimed that Holly will take some time off to work on a new BBC show from January 17.

Of course, that’s the day after Dancing On Ice returns to ITV – which Holly hosts with her This Morning pal Phillip Schofield.

She will reportedly jet back to the UK at weekends to fulfil her DOI commitments.

The reason for the stint away is Holly heading off to Europe later in January to co-host Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm.

