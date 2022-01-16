Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield has made something of a shock admission about John Barrowman’s departure from the ice panel.

Of course, John has made headlines in recent months after allegations of inappropriate behaviour came to light.

He has since apologised, but ITV hasn’t welcomed him back to Dancing on Ice for the 2022 series.

Now Schofe has revealed his thought on John’s departure.

Phillip Schofield returns to present the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice (Credit: Splash News)

What did Phillip Schofield say about John Barrowman leaving Dancing on Ice?

Speaking ahead of the new series, Schofe admitted things will be different without John around.

He said: “I adore John and obviously we will miss that larger than life personality, but in every panel you want to make sure each area is well and truly serviced.”

Turning to his replacement, Oti Mabuse, Phil added: “Oti will definitely be the one to pick them up on their dancing and their dancing skills and that’s really important.

“We really like her, she has been on This Morning a lot so we know she will be a great part of the team.”

John Barrowman has left Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Phil makes ‘dig’ at Strictly Come Dancing

However, the Dancing on Ice host did appear to make a little dig at the show that made Oti famous – Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s clear there is ratings rivalry between the two shows and now Phil has admitted that the BBC dance show is a “walk in the park” compared to DOI.

“I love Strictly but compared to the skills that are required for Dancing on Ice it’s a walk in the park, because you have the possibility of real danger, real injury,” he said.

“You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are.

“It’s one of those things but you don’t see that on Strictly. Dancing On Ice is really dangerous. They really all risk everything for it.”

Holly and Phil return to the ITV skating show this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Tensions set to rise backstage?

And, contrary to claims that it’s just one big happy family behind the scenes, Schofe seemed to allude to the fact that sometimes tensions can boil over.

This series two Olympians and the likes of Brendan Cole and Ben Foden – who are used to competing and winning – are taking part in the competition.

So will tempers fray backstage?

“They are all friends and it is all a lovely family,” he said.

However, Phil added: “Every so often there are scraps in every family but it’s mostly a family.

“You always find, well certainly with the sports people, that they take it very seriously and are so self-critical and they beat themselves up.

“So, certainly from the sports side of things there is an element of inherent competitiveness, they just can’t help it.”

How did Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield rise to fame?

Born in Oldham, Lancashire, Phil grew up in Cornwall. He enjoyed his first foray into the spotlight on hospital radio aged just 15.

After years of writing to the BBC to ask for a job, the star finally got lucky – landing the role of tea boy when he was just 17.

However, his stint at the Beeb was to be short-lived, as his family made the move to New Zealand.

There Phil made his TV presenting debut on youth music show Shazam!.

Upon his return to the UK in 1985, he started work on CBBC, working from the famous Broom Cupboard.

He left to present Going Live! from 1087 to 1993 before moving away from kids’ TV.

Phil hosted numerous quiz shows and took on West End roles, before joining This Morning in 2002, where he’s remained ever since.

Phil joined DOI with co-host Holly Willoughby in 2006, the year the skating show began.

Elsewhere, he’s hosted shows including The Cube and Five Gold Rings. He also has his own wine range.

Is he still married? How many kids does he have?

Phil is still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe.

The pair tied the knot in Mark 1993 and have two grown-up daughters together.

They remain close and have no plans to divorce following the TV presenter coming out as gay back in February 2020.

He said: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Phil admitted that at the time of his marriage to Steph he thought that he was bisexual. He later realised he was gay.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm on ITV.

