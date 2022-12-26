The world of celebrity has suffered many sad and notable deaths in 2022.

Here, ED! remembers the stars and celebs we’ve loved and lost this year.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in the months before her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen passed away aged 96

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” is a touching quote attributed to the late Queen herself.

And the whole world grieved the much-loved, most widely-recognised figure in existence when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8.

Her Majesty reigned for 70 glorious years and has been succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles.

The scale of the state funeral and tributes to the Queen’s extraordinary life are unlikely to ever be matched again.

And for many Brits who have only ever known the Queen to be on throne, their lives following her death will not be the same either.

Three weeks after her passing, it was confirmed the Queen died of “old age”.

Soap legend June Brown in character on the EastEnders set (Credit: BBC)

June Brown died aged 95

EastEnders legend June Brown played the iconic Dot Cotton across 35 years from the BBC soap’s beginning.

She retired from the role as the devout, chain-smoking, gossip-spreading laundrette worker that made her name in 2020.

June passed away in early April due to natural causes.

Dennis Waterman as Terry McCann in Minder (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity deaths 2022: Dennis Waterman died aged 74

Dennis Waterman, the star of hardbitten characters in The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks died in May.

He was 74 and passed away “peacefully” following a battle with lung cancer.

We mourned the loss of Olivia Newton-John in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olivia Newton-John passed away aged 73

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John was 73 when she passed away in August.

The Grease star died at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends, having lived with breast cancer for 30 years.

Jamal Edwards passed in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamal Edwards died aged 31

Music and social media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died aged 31 in February.

His mother Brenda Edwards confirmed in June his passing was “due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs”.

Bill Turnbull starred on BBC Breakfast for 15 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bill Turnbull passed away aged 66

BBC Breakfast star Bill Turnbull died in early September. He was 66.

The popular presenter and journalist was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, documented his condition after revealing it publicly a year later.

Deborah James captured hearts in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity deaths 2022: Deborah James died aged 40

Campaigner and podcaster Dame Deborah James – known as Bowel Babe – battled bowel cancer since 2016.

She passed away in June at the age of 40.

The world of sport mourned Shane Warne (Credit: YouTube)

Shane Warne died aged 52

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne was 52 when he died in March.

He passed away due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

RIP Tom Parker (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity deaths 2022: Tom Parker died aged 33

The Wanted star Tom Parker passed away in March, aged 33.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable and incurable brain tumour in 2020.

Telly and film legend Bernard Cribbins died this year (Credit: YouTube)

Bernard Cribbins passed away at 93

Bernard Cribbins, star of The Wombles, the Carry On films and Doctor Who died in July.

He was 93 and enjoyed a performing career spanning seven decades.

Darius Danesh lived in the US after his music and reality TV achievements in the UK (Credit: Splash News)

Darius Danesh died aged 41

Pop Idol favourite Darius Danesh passed away aged 41 in August.

His death was ruled an accident after he died due to “inhalation of chloroethane”.

Actor Robbie Coltrane died this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robbie Coltrane died aged 72

TV and film actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane, star of Cracker and the Harry Potter, passed away in October.

A wheelchair user due to osteoarthritis, causes of his death were listed as multiple organ failure complicated by sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

Bill Treacher as his unforgettable soap character Arthur Fowler (Credit: YouTube)

Bill Treacher died at 92

Arthur Fowler star Bill Treacher, one of EastEnders’ original cast members, passed away in November aged 92.

But alongside June Brown, other performers who played fan favourite characters in Walford were also sadly lost in 2022.

Anna Karen – who played Aunt Sal and was also known for her appearances in On The Buses – was killed in a house fire in February. She was 85.

And actor Leonard Fenton, otherwise known as Dr Harold Legg in Albert Square, died aged 95 in January.

Meat Loaf died aged 74 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meat Loaf passed away at 74

Bat Out of Hell star Meat Loaf passed away aged 74 in January.

The rock singer’s death was initially linked to COVID. But no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Barry Cryer was a giant of British comedy (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity deaths 2022: Barry Cryer died aged 86

Comedian and writer Barry Cryer was 86 when he died in January.

He passed away “peacefully, in good spirits” in hospital, his family said.

Peter Bowles starred in To The Manor Born (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Bowles died aged 85

Sitcom star Peter Bowles died aged 85 in March following a battle with cancer.

The Richard DeVere actor was best known for appearing with Penelope Keith in To The Manor Born between 1979 and 1981.

However, Peter wasn’t the only comedy favourite from beloved TV hits across the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s to leave us in 2022.

Actress Ruth Madoc enjoyed fame as Hi-de-Hi!’s Gladys Pugh (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this month, Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc passed away in hospital following surgery. The 79-year-old suffered a fall in the days beforehand.

Gary Waldhorn, known for playing David Horton alongside Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley died in January. He was 78.

Josephine Tewson of Keeping Up Appearances fame passed away aged 91 in August.

Butterflies star Bruce Monatague died in the same month, aged 83, due to caner.

And Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell passed away in September after “complications following a major operation for a perforated colon”.

Rest in peace.

