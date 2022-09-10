Darius Danesh’s death ruled ‘accident’ as coroner confirms cause

Darius Danesh died last month aged just 41 years old and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed how the singer died in an autopsy report.

The report was shared with the U.S Sun and said “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” contributed to his death.

Darius Danesh’s cause of death has been confirmed (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Darius Danesh die?

In a statement released after his death, Darius’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.”

The statement continued. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” they added.

As his family had suggested, the death of the Pop Idol star has now been ruled an accident.

He died due to “inhalation of chloroethane.”

What is Chloroethane?

Commonly known as ethyl chloride, chloroethane is used in petrol additives, plastics, dyes, pharmaceuticals, topical anaesthetics and as a refrigerant.

In the 1980s, it also became popular as a street drug.

If you inhale it, it can result in dizziness, euphoria, confusion and you can hallucinate and become uncoordinated.

Larger doses can damage the liver and kidneys and depress the central nervous system, sometimes resulting in death.

Those who have taken it may appear to be drunk and in smaller doses the after-effects are similar to a hangover.

However, if the concentration of what has been inhaled is too high, breathing can stop and major organs begin to fail. Without immediate medical attention, it will be fatal.

The singer had fans everywhere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes for Darius Danesh

When Darius’s death was announced on Tuesday August 16, fans were devastated.

Tributes were shared on Twitter.

TV stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Rylan were among those who offered their condolences to his family.

Sad news of Darius’ shockingly untimely passing. He was a guest on The Kumars and couldn’t have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation. https://t.co/pkFzFbxSSM — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) August 16, 2022

“Good grief awful news, lovely guy…Sincere condolences to his loved ones. RIP Darius,” one fan said.

“So sad to read this, he always brought a smile to my face,” another wrote.

“Who doesn’t remember this guy. 41 is no age at all,” a third said.

Proper sad about Darius ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 16, 2022

Pop Idol winner Will Young also shared his thoughts on social media alongside a picture with Darius.

“For the past few days my thoughts have been with Darius’ family and will continue to be so. I found this picture a while ago taken during Pop Idol.”

Will added: “If there was ever an example of of not giving up on your dreams then Darius is top of the pile. Driven, courageous and gentle. My love goes to his family at this time x.”

Darius’s funeral was held at the end of August. Hollywood star and close friend Gerard Butler was amongst the mourners.

Read more: Darius Danesh compared divorce to death in final interview

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave your tributes to Darius.