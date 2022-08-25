Darius Danesh’s funeral was held today in Glasgow, the late singer’s hometown.

The Scottish singer tragically passed away on August 11. He was just 41 years old.

Darius died earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Darius Danesh death

On August 11, Darius was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota.

The former Pop Idol star was just 41 when he passed away. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

The Scottish singer’s family released a statement at the time announcing his passing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh,” they said.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office,” they continued.

They then said that his death wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” they added.

Darius was a contestant on Pop Idol in the early 2000s (Credit: YouTube)

Darius Danesh’s funeral

Today, Darius’ funeral was held in his hometown of Glasgow.

Around 100 mourners reportedly turned up to the star’s funeral to pay their respects.

A lone piper is believed to have played Caledonia at the sad service.

A number of famous faces were in attendance, including Hollywood actor Gerard Butler – a close friend of Darius.

Comedian Omid Djalili was also at the funeral today. He shared details of the service on his Twitter earlier on in the day.

“Funeral today in Bearsden, Glasgow for Darius Campbell Danesh. Such a lovely talented man gone way too soon,” he tweeted.

“People were always taken aback by how much of a true gentleman he was. God bless his soul. Rest in peace my brother.”

Thousands paid tribute to Darius after his death (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes for Darius

Prior to the funeral, Gerard Butler had paid tribute to Darius, calling him a “brother in arms”.

“He was always armed with a smile, a booming voice, and a genuinely warm embrace that few could resist – nor would they want to!!!” he said.

“He was an incredible talent, a singer whose voice touched your soul and an actor with great presence.”

Darius’ ex-wife, Natasha Henstridge, paid tribute to him in a now-deleted Instagram post. The post is believed to have featured pictures of Natasha and Darius during their time together.

“I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – Only more love – Mother Theresa,” she wrote.

“There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

Simon Cowell also penned a tribute to the star. Simon, of course, was a judge on Pop Idol back in 2002 – the year Darius was on.

He said: “His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

