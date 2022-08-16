Darius Danesh smiling at European Film Premiere
Pop Idol star Darius Danesh dies aged 41 as tributes pour in

He was found dead at his US apartment, his family sadly confirmed

By Rebecca Carter
Pop Idol singer Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41 as tributes have poured in.

The Scottish singer, who came third on Pop Idol behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, was found dead in his US apartment room, his family confirmed.

Darius Danesh smiling at 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice' film premiere
Tributes have poured in for Darius (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pop Idol singer Darius Danesh dies at 41

His family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.

“The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

Darius Danesh smiling at European Film Premiere
Darius has died at the age of 41 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Tributes have began pouring in for Darius on social media.

One person wrote: “Can’t believe the sad news about Darius Danesh. I met him in Glasgow in 2011 and he was such a genuinely nice person.

“Very tall and handsome too. Rest in peace Darius. Thoughts with your family and friends.”

Another said: “R.I.P. Darius Danesh. Pop Idol legend and one of my favourite singers. Colourblind is one of the greatest songs in history.”

A third added: “Sad and shocking news about Darius Danesh. RIP.”

One tweeted: “Absolute tragedy.”

Darius first gained fame in 2001 after appearing on UK talent show Popstars.

A year later, he reached the finals of Pop Idol.

Despite not winning, Darius was offered a record deal by Simon Cowell but turned it down.

Darius also starred on the West End, playing the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago.

He also portrayed Sky Masterson in the musical Guys and Dolls.

