Darius Danesh compared divorce to death in final interview

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh compared divorce to death in a final interview he gave before he died.

The Scottish singer passed away last week in his US apartment room. He was just 41 years old.

Darius Campbell Danesh on divorce

Back in 2017, Darius gave an interview to The Herald in which he discussed his divorce from Natasha Henstridge.

Darius and Natasha began dating back in 2004. They married in 2011 and split up in 2013.

Despite a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce was finalised in 2018.

“I felt a great sense of loss with the divorce and I went through a grieving period,” the Pop Idol star said in 2017.

He then went on to speak about how difficult it was to lose contact with Natasha and her sons.

Darius had, of course, been Natasha’s son’s step-father when they were married.

Darius Campbell Danesh compared divorce to death

The Scottish singer then continued speaking about how tough the divorce was for him.

“You see, you don’t break up with one person, you break up with three. In some ways it felt like a death,” he said.

“I’ve learned to be present with the sense of loss. I talk it about it with my family and in that way, I don’t need to see a shrink or take drink or drugs. It’s about honesty,” he continued at the time.

After his divorce from Natasha, Darius said that they had broken up “many times” over the years.

He also described the end of a relationship as a “loss of self”.

Natasha pays tribute to Darius

After news broke that Darius had passed away, his ex-wife, Natasha, paid tribute to him.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Natasha shared pictures of herself and Darius during their relationship.

One of the pictures featured showed Natasha and Darius posing against a stunning sunset.

“I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – Only more love – Mother Theresa,” the actress captioned the post.

“There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

