Pop Idol star Darius Danesh died last week leaving his family and fans devastated.

The star was known for his appearance on the first ever series of the ITV show Pop Idol in 2001-2002.

Over the years, he sat down for many interviews including one on Loose Women in 2017.

During the chat, he comforted Coleen Nolan after she found out that her sister Linda was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Darius comforted Coleen on Loose Women in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Pop Idol star Darius Danesh on Loose Women

In the 2017 interview, Darius made a sweet gesture to Coleen while she was going through a tough time.

The Loose Women stars had been supporting Coleen on the show after it was revealed her sister Linda was living with incurable cancer.

During the chat, Ruth Langsford said: “We all help each other through tough times, you’ve seen us doing that with Coleen today.”

Reaching out his hand, Darius offered comfort to Coleen.

He said: “Coleen I am so so sorry to hear about the news. I just want you to know that I have seen with my parents as they’ve come through.”

He then opened up about his mother who was a cancer specialist and became diagnosed with cancer herself.

Darius explained:”My mum was a cancer specialist at the number one clinic in Scotland.

“So my mum was treating cancer patients and then was at the other side receiving chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and it’s been two years as of this month that they have celebrated that my mum’s all-clear.”

Darius Danesh helped raise £300,000 for the Prince’s Trust charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cancer Research paid tribute to Darius Danesh

Darius has also helped raise thousands for many charities including The Prince’s Trust, a charity which helps disadvantaged young people.

His work with the trust included a gig back in 2002 which helped raise £300,000 for the charity.

Following Darius’ death, Cancer Research UK in Scotland paid tribute.

They said in a statement: “Darius Campbell Danesh had supported Cancer Research UK on a number of occasions. Including in 2017 when he sang at our Christmas carol concert at Glasgow Cathedral.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his death and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

